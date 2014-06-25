LONDON Britain's government bond market will be able to withstand any volatility surrounding the referendum on Scottish independence, the head of the UK Debt Management Office said on Wednesday.

"I’m pretty confident that whatever the outcome is - and your guess is as good as mine - the market will be able to cope with that," DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman told a Euromoney conference.

He also said British government debt prices have not suffered as investors chase yield, and that their fall instead reflected a change in the macroeconomic environment.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)