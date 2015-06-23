LONDON Britain has opened the books on the launch via syndication of a new index-linked government bond, which matures in 2046 and has a coupon of 0.125 percent, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said on Tuesday.

Investors are being offered the March 2046 bond at a spread ranging from 0.5 basis points to 1.5 basis points above the 2044 linker GBIL0E44=.

The UK Debt Management Office typically makes several billion pounds of a new gilt available when it is launched by syndication.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N), BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), HSBC (HSBA.L) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) are acting as joint bookrunners for the sale.

