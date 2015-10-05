Glencore Xstrata CEO Ivan Glasenberg (L) of mining and commodity trading company Glencore Xstrata arrives for the company's company's annual shareholder meeting in the central Swiss town of Zug May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON The head of commodities giant Glencore (GLEN.L) Ivan Glasenberg said on Monday he saw a "massive commodities destocking happening around the world", with copper stocks being the lowest in many years.

He told the FT African Summit in London that the current destocking was the main difference between the current commodities price plunge and the one in 2008-2009, when stocks kept rising.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Louise Heavens)