NEW YORK Apple pushed U.S. stock indexes higher on Monday after it announced regular dividends and stock buy-backs, but investors awaited more evidence of an economic recovery to resume a broad rally that has driven world stocks to a near eight-month high.

Concerns about Iran's nuclear program added more than $1 to U.S. crude oil prices, while the dollar slipped against the euro for a third consecutive session.

After a series of strong U.S. economic data drove the S&P 500 to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, investors were reassessing the trend.

"We've had this uninterrupted rally since mid-December, but still we have a lot of money sitting on the sidelines, waiting for a correction," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management in Bedford Hills, New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 26.46 points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,259.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 7.81 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,411.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 25.79 points, or 0.84 percent, at 3,081.05.

Shares of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) rose 2.2 percent to $598.80 after the world's most valuable technology company said it will start paying a regular quarterly dividend of $2.65 a share in July and buy back up to $10 billion of its stock beginning in its next fiscal year.

The maker of the iPhone, iPad and iPod has $98 billion in cash, and investors have been wondering for months what the company would do with that money.

"It's a good story, the market was kind of expecting that. People were questioning what Apple could do with the money other than earn nothing," said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital In Jersey City, New Jersey.

World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World Index .MIWD00000PUS were 0.45 percent higher, close to levels last seen in late July.

In Europe, however, the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 closed down 0.11 percent after four straight sessions of gains.

"A recent string of better-than-expected macroeconomic data has boosted sentiment and fuelled the market rally, but we're now at a turning point," said Roland Kaloyan, strategist, global asset allocation, at Societe Generale CIB.

"Expectations are now higher, and the risk of disappointment could trigger a correction in equities in the coming weeks," he added.

The euro erased losses against the dollar shortly after data showed the European Central Bank put its government bond buying program back into hibernation last week. It was the fourth time in five weeks that the ECB has bought nothing under the program, which was introduced in 2010.

The European currency hit a session high of $1.3264 and last traded at $1.3245, up 0.5 percent on the day.

U.S. crude oil prices for April delivery hit a session high of $108.09, up $1.03, or 0.96 percent, on persistent worries of Iran-related supply disruptions and as the dollar weakened.

U.S. Treasuries prices fell as Wall Street stocks extended gains, driving yields to their highest levels in more than four months.

Benchmark 10-year bonds traded 15/32 lower in price to yield 2.35 percent. Benchmark yields were on track to close higher for the ninth consecutive session after breaking above their 200-day moving average last week.