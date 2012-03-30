TOKYO Asian shares firmed on Friday, with the region's benchmark indices marking their best first quarter in over 20 years, as investors awaited a meeting on a possible euro zone firewall and Chinese data that may dictate market trends in coming months.

Bargain hunters are likely to lift European equity markets, with financial spreadbetters predicting major European markets .FTSE .FCHI .GDAXI to open up 0.6 to 0.9 percent. U.S. stock futures inched up 0.2 percent. .EU .L .N

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS eked out a 0.3 percent gain, in positive territory after a two-day decline, but still off a one-week high hit earlier this week.

The index is set for a quarterly gain of nearly 12 percent, the best showing since the third quarter of 2010 and best first quarter in 21 years. The index then ended up 19 percent.

Japan's Nikkei average .N225 slipped 0.3 percent, retreating from Thursday's one-year high, but is up more than 19 percent and set for its best first quarter in 24 years. .T

Markets remained on an uptrend through the first quarter as massive liquidity injections from global central banks soothed jitters about a credit crunch in the euro zone, just as it became certain Greece would secure a crucial bailout fund.

Improving U.S. data also buoyed prices, offsetting deteriorating European conditions and growing doubts over China's resilience.

Near the quarter-end, however, investor sentiment across asset classes turned bearish due to fears of a potential growth slowdown, with European troubles back in focus and concerns about China, the world's second largest economy.

"Europe is the biggest risk factor in the second quarter, with elections in Greece and France potentially fuelling doubts about commitments to fiscal reforms if those opposed to austerity measures win," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist for Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.

"Failure to ratify a permanent bailout fund before its scheduled launch in July could rattle financial markets," he said.

European Union officials meeting in Copenhagen on Friday and Saturday are due to finalise a financial firewall that should help the euro zone's highly indebted economies, such as Italy and Spain, but there is discord about the size of the rescue fund.

CHINA RISK

With financial markets starting to price in concerns about a slowdown in China, official China manufacturing PMI for March due on Sunday presents the next risk to assets with close links to Chinese growth, such as the Australian dollar, analysts at Barclays Capital said.

Escalating growth worries put the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC on course for its worst month since last September, weighed by underwhelming 2011 corporate earnings which raised fears of corporate profitability getting hit more than expected.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, of the 64 percent of Chinese companies that have reported earnings so far, 74 percent have missed expectations.

Chinese fund managers slashed their suggested equity weightings in March to the lowest level in 21 months, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

END-QUARTER ADJUSTMENTS

Quarter-end repatriation flows drove up such riskier assets as the Australian dollar and the euro.

The euro was up 0.4 percent to $1.3354 (8353 pence), up from its lowest level in three sessions of $1.3251 (8288 pence) hit on Thursday when concerns about slow progress in debt-cutting efforts in the euro zone's large and indebted countries undermined the currency.

The Aussie also inched up 0.3 percent to $1.0403 (6507 pence).

"Some currencies are up on seasonal repatriation flows with the end of the quarter, totally unrelated to the fundamental trend," said Hideki Amikura, forex manager at Nomura Trust.

Amikura said concerns about slowdowns in China and challenges facing the euro zone fiscal reforms were a done-deal and whether the U.S. economy remains on a recovery course to maintain yield differentials is a far more significant factor for market trends in the second quarter.

"U.S. macro data from April is key to gauging the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction, which shapes the U.S. yield curve and affects money flows," he said.

The degree of commitments to accommodative policy from the United States and Japan will determine the dollar/yen, which Amikura expects to trade between 80-85 yen in April-June.

As risk aversion trades return, the structure of currency flows into Europe is undergoing significant changes, Morgan Stanley said in a research note.

"The composition of inflows, shifting away from long-term capital towards short-dated funds, has increased the vulnerability of the EUR in our view," it said.

OIL REBOUNDS

Traders took the opportunity to cover short positions and bought on price dips after oil tumbled in the past two sessions on growing talks of a release of strategic petroleum reserves by some consumer nations and a surge in U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude was up 0.2 percent to $122.68 (76.73 pounds) a barrel after settling down $1.77 (1.11 pounds) on Thursday. U.S. crude futures rose 0.5 percent to $103.34 (64.64 pounds) a barrel on Friday after losing $2.63 (1.64 pounds) the day before.

Asian credit markets were weak, with the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index wider by 5 basis points.

(Additional reporting by Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar in Hong Kong)