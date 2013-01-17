The logo of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) is pictured at its office in Singapore July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Visitors cast their shadows on the logo of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, prior to a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2012 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The London Stock Exchange building is seen in central London September 24, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange following its reopening in New York October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Global equity markets rallied on Thursday, with the S&P 500 index closing at a five-year high, while the dollar pared losses against the euro as surprisingly strong U.S. housing and labour market data signalled strength in the world's largest economy.

Strong demand at a Spanish debt auction added to bullish sentiment on riskier assets, while crude oil prices climbed.

The S&P 500 hit levels not seen since late December 2007 as reports showed new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits tumbled to a five-year low last week and housing starts surged last month.

"The unemployment claims were nice, the housing starts were nice, so that is positive for us. There are some good positive vibes out there," said Harry Clark, chief executive of Clark Capital Management Group in Philadelphia.

The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 84.79 points, or 0.63 percent, at 13,596.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.31 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,480.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.46 points, or 0.59 percent, at 3,136.00.

World stock markets, which have largely drifted sideways this week, rose 0.5 percent and were at a 20-month high. European shares closed 0.5 percent higher.

In Europe, the main focus was on Spain's success in selling 4.5 billion euros ($6 billion) of new bonds at a lower cost than in the previous auction, signalling growing confidence among investors in the outlook for the recession-hit euro area.

Spanish 10-year yields edged higher on the day at 5.078 percent but were down from a session high of 5.174. Equivalent Italian yields were near session lows at 4.167 percent.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 16/32, with the yield at 1.875 percent.

The U.S. dollar extended gains versus the yen and pared losses versus the euro after the strong U.S. data.

The greenback last traded at 89.83 yen, jumping 1.6 percent on the day. The dollar fell 0.7 percent versus the euro at $1.3374 a level that represented a session high for the common currency.

The euro and the dollar were already higher against the yen after Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari was quoted as saying his recent comments on the negative impact of a weak yen had been misinterpreted.

The yen has been falling ahead of a Bank of Japan meeting next week at which policymakers are widely expected to adopt a 2 percent inflation target and perhaps extend the current asset purchase program.

Oil prices gained support from the signs of economic strength, which imply strong future demand for oil. They were also lifted by concerns that supplies could be affected by military activity in Algeria and Mali.

Brent added 1.3 percent to $111.08 a barrel, and U.S. oil was up 1.1 percent to $95.28.

(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Dan Grebler and Nick Zieminski)