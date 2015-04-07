Women wearing Hakama, or Japanese traditional Kimono, are reflected in an electronic board, showing various stock prices, outside a brokerage in Tokyo, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TOKYO Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, following a positive lead from Wall Street, while the dollar held onto its gains after rebounding against the euro and yen on higher U.S. Treasury yields.

The region's focus fell on the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy decision due at 0430 GMT. Expectations are that the central bank would cut interest rates further in the wake of falling prices of iron ore, the country's biggest export.

The prospect of more monetary easing has pushed the Australian dollar to around six-year lows while shoring up the country's share prices.

Australian shares rallied 1.2 percent, while the Aussie was steady at $0.7613 AUD=D4, not too far from the six-year low of $0.7534 plumbed last week.

Shares in South Korea, China, Hong Kong and Malaysia rose in broad gains for the region. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS gained 0.2 percent.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 climbed 1.2 percent as the market had an opportunity to gauge how U.S. equities responded to Friday's much weaker-than-expected non-farm payrolls.

"How the U.S. market would react to the weak jobs data was of concern to investors," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"The market is relieved on views that the Fed will not likely raise interest rates while the economy is seen still fragile."

Wall Street shares rose overnight as the disappointing jobs data fed expectations that the Federal Reserve could wait longer before raising interest rates. The U.S. stock market was closed on Friday, when the closely-followed data was released.

In currencies, the euro inched up 0.2 percent to $1.9450 EUR=, after climbing down from an overnight high of $1.1036. The dollar was steady at 119.56 yen JPY= after bouncing from a low of 118.80 on Monday.

A spike in U.S. Treasury yields buoyed the dollar. The 10-year yield jumped overnight from two-month lows and was back at a level prior to the weak non-farm data release. The benchmark note last yielded around 1.90 percent US10YT=RR.

"It is important to look at the unemployment rate, which remained unchanged and earnings, which increased last month. The moves in the financial markets tell us that equity, bond and FX traders share our view and we expect the dollar to avoid further losses this week," Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, said in a note.

In commodities, crude oil dipped, giving back some of the large gains made overnight when the market reassessed how quickly Iran might increase exports after a preliminary nuclear deal. [O/R]

U.S. crude CLc1 was down 0.7 percent at $51.76 a barrel after rallying 6 percent on Monday. Brent shed 0.9 percent to $57.62 a barrel LCOc1 following its 5.7 percent jump.

Gold retreated from a seven-week top as the dollar rebounded. Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,213.40 an ounce after hitting the seven-week peak of $1,1224.10 on Monday.

(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)