Traders work at their screens in front of the German share price index DAX board at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

TOKYO U.S. stock futures and the dollar were steady in early Asian trade on Thursday, with investors on ice ahead of a meeting of European Union leaders later in the session as Greece continued its last-minute efforts to avert a default.

Athens's talks with creditors bogged down on details, with next week's deadline to repay 1.6 billion euros to the International Monetary Fund looming and threatening to trigger the country's removal from the euro zone.

"Confidence that a deal with Greece will be sealed shortly waned a little, with the IMF in particular sounding unimpressed," Sean Callow, senior strategist at Westpac, said in a note.

U.S. stock futures ESc1 edged up about 0.1 percent after Wall Street logged losses on Wednesday.

The Nikkei futures NIYU5 contract in Chicago was trading slightly lower, after hopes for a resolution to Greece's debt crisis helped propel the Nikkei stock index .N225 to its highest level since 1996 on Wednesday.

The euro EUR= was steady on the day at $1.1207. The dollar was also nearly flat on the day against the yen at 123.85 JPY=.

Wednesday's data on U.S. gross domestic product revealed that the final figure for the first quarter showed a 0.2 percent contraction, smaller than the previously estimated 0.7 percent. That reinforced expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates this year, perhaps as early as September.

In commodities, U.S. crude CLc1 was down about 0.1 percent in early Asian trade at $60.19 a barrel after plunging more than 1 percent on Wednesday on a government report showing that an eighth straight weekly drop in U.S. crude stockpiles was offset by a large build in refined products.