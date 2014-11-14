Traders are pictured at their desks in front of the DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Remote/staff

NEW YORK The dollar rallied on Friday, helped by unexpectedly strong U.S. retail sales data, but global equity markets traded flat after a hefty run-up over the past three weeks put a damper on big gains in the near term.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.5 percent in October after stripping out volatile gasoline and food services. The dollar index .DXY touched its highest level since June 2010 at 88.267, but later pared gains and fell fall 0.17 percent to 87.528.

MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS edged higher, up 0.07 percent, but Wall Street was mixed and mostly flat.

European shares fell, according to one measure, as mixed euro zone growth data showed France and Germany growing marginally but others like Italy still firmly in recession.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 closed down 0.1 percent at 1,345.20.

Stocks on Wall Street mostly traded slightly lower. The benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 12 percent and MSCI's ACWI has gained 8 percent from their respective lows three weeks ago.

Philip Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors in New York, said stocks were dramatically oversold in mid-October, and that data on Friday confirmed in his mind that holiday sales at year's end will be "pretty good."

"The market at this point, as a forward-looking discounting mechanism, has started to price some of the good news in," Orlando said. "We've seen the lion's share of the move. Now we just sort of grind higher," he said.

Other data showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose to a seven-year high this month, another positive sign for spending during the holiday shopping period.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 31.53 points, or 0.18 percent, at 17,621.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 2.03 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,037.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 2.32 points, or 0.05 percent, at 4,682.46.

The euro EUR= rebounded against the dollar to trade 0.4 percent higher at $1.2524. Earlier, it briefly slipped below $1.24 at $1.2399.

The Japanese yen JPY= touched a seven-year low against the dollar, at 116.82 yen, immediately after the release of the U.S. data. The yen was last at 116.22, or 0.42 percent lower.

Oil rose to $79 a barrel, having earlier hit a four-year low, supported by speculation that the prospect of even lower prices may nudge OPEC producers towards cutting output at a meeting in two weeks.

Brent LCOc1 hit an intra-day low of $76.76, the lowest since September 2010, before climbing back up to settle at $79.41, or $1.92 a barrel higher.

U.S. crude CLc1 rose $1.61 to settle at $75.82.

U.S. short-dated Treasuries prices dipped, but longer-dated Treasuries prices rose as some buyers stepped in to pick up higher U.S. yields. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 7/32 in price to yield 2.3204 percent.

Euro zone bond yields fell after data showed modest and patchy third-quarter growth in the currency bloc, keeping intact bets for more European Central Bank easing.

German 10-year yields DE10YT=TWEB slipped 1 basis point to 0.79 percent, just above record lows of 0.716 pct hit last month.

