Traders work at their desks in front of the DAX index board at Frankfurt's stock exchange August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Remote/Kirill Iordansky

NEW YORK Stock markets around the world rose for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, trimming August's sharp losses as hopes for more help from the U.S. Federal Reserve drove buying in equities, oil and metals.

Markets have turned sharply in recent days, rebounding from several weeks of losses that saw both Wall Street and global stocks posting their worst performance in 15 months.

Mounting speculation the Fed is preparing a new round of monetary expansion has helped the market regain its footing. The Fed's minutes from its latest policy session bolstered a growing belief the central bank will hint at new stimulus after its $600 billion (369 billion pound) bond-buying program expired in June.

If its efforts, along with fiscal stimulus plans, are enough to forestall a recession, the market could continue to recover.

"The depth of the slowdown is going to depend on what monetary and fiscal stimulus we see in the United States," said Gonzalo Fernandez, analyst at Santander in Mexico City.

U.S. economic data released on Wednesday showed the economy continues to struggle, with the pace of private sector job growth slowing in August for the second straight month. Factory activity in the Chicago region expanded at its slowest pace since November 2009.

At the close, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 53.58 points, or 0.46 percent, at 11,613.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX added 5.97 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,218.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 3.35 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,579.46.

Among the most actively traded U.S. stocks were AT&T (T.N), which fell 3.8 percent to $28.48 after the U.S. Justice Department said it would block the cellphone company's merger with T-Mobile USA on anti-competition concerns.

European shares, tracked by the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3, rose 2.9 percent and world equities gained over 1.2 percent.

For the month, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 5.7 percent. Global shares, tracked by the MSCI All World index .MIWD00000PUS, showed a 7.6 percent drop. It was the sharpest decline on both indexes since May 2010.

Minutes of the Fed's August meeting, released on Tuesday, showed the central bank considered a range of actions to help the struggling economy, including the unprecedented step of tying interest rate policy to a specific unemployment level.

In a note released on Wednesday, economists at Goldman Sachs commented that the Fed was "more dovish than expected," indicating the possibility of stimulus at the September 20-21 meeting was "an even closer call than we thought previously."

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Tuesday made clear he supported further action to support growth, while Minneapolis Fed chief Narayana Kocherlakota suggested further stimulus would have a hard time winning his support.

Commodities, tracked by the Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, ended the month flat, recovering from early fall in August. Copper in New York finished up 1.5 percent at above $4.20 a lb, its highest close in a month.

Crude oil futures in London rose almost 1 percent, above $114 a barrel. Oil was further boosted by a government report showing a steep drawdown last week in U.S. gasoline stockpiles.

Spot gold , which tracks trade in bullion, was down half a percent, at around $1,824 an ounce as rising equity markets weakened safe-haven bids. An earlier rally through the better part of August, however, pushed bullion up 12 percent on the month.

In currency trading, the dollar slid to a session low against the yen, touching 76.84 yen and marking a new bottom since Aug 19. For the month, the dollar was up 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies.

U.S. Treasuries fell, with the benchmark 10-year note down 16/32, yielding 2.2305 percent.

On Thursday, the Institute for Supply Management is to release its index of U.S. national manufacturing activity and the Labour Department on Friday issues the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for August.

(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York, Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Dan Grebler)