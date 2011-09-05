HONG KONG Asian stocks fell and the euro slipped to a fresh three-week low against the dollar on Monday as disappointing U.S. jobs data and sustained worries about the euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to sell riskier assets.

Stocks on Wall Street and other major exchanges closed down more than 2 percent Friday after the U.S. Labor Department said employers added no net new jobs last month and July's total was revised lower.

Compounding fears of a recession in the United States, Europe faces a string of political and legal tests this week that could hurt efforts to resolve its sovereign debt crisis and increase pressure on governments to try more radical solutions.

The aversion to risky assets pulled Japan's Nikkei .N225 down 1.8 percent in early Asian trading. The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 1.7 percent with Korea's KOSPI .KS11 the hardest hit, sliding 2.8 percent as recession worries hit key exporters.

U.S. S&P stock futures fell 0.6 percent, extending Friday's weakness, though Wall Street is closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

In currency markets, the euro hit its lowest level in three weeks against the dollar while commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar also came under pressure.

"Concerns about high debt in Europe has resurfaced, and those poor payrolls results certainly got people worried about the U.S. economy and the global economy as well, that's seen pressure on the euro and Aussie. I think that'll continue for the first half of the week," said Joseph Capurso, strategist at Commonwealth Bank in Sydney.

The euro eased to $1.4138, reaching lows not seen since August 11. It was down from $1.4198 late in New York on Friday. This helped drive the dollar index .DXY back to one-month highs.

Safe-haven buying kept gold prices steady with spot gold inching up 0.1 percent after a 3.2 percent gain in the previous session on the bleak U.S. jobs data.