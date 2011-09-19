LONDON World stocks and the euro fell sharply on Monday, hit by the lack of progress from finance ministers in solving Europe's debt crisis at weekend meetings and avoiding a default by Greece.

After a rare four-day rally in world stocks last week, the cancellation of a visit by Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou to the United States to chair an emergency cabinet meeting at home, and a regional election defeat for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, added to a sense of worsening crisis.

At meetings ending on Saturday, EU finance ministers broke no new ground in dealing with the crisis and made no decision on whether to give more firepower to the 440-billion euro bailout fund, suggested by U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.

With the gloom so widespread, investors are drawing little support from expectations the Federal Reserve would introduce new measures to stimulate the U.S. economy later this week.

"It's no more a link between markets and economics, but a link between markets and politics. The politicians should have seen the crisis coming and done more, but the problem is they are not proactive," said Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities, in Brussels.

"We are just going from one crisis to another. It's a nightmare for the markets."

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.9 percent on the day, after posting its biggest weekly gain since early July last week. The index is just over 5 percent above its one-year low hit earlier in September.

European stocks .FTEU3 lost 1.6 percent, led by sharp losses on the banking sector .SX7P, while emerging stocks .MSCIEF dropped nearly 2 percent.

Events this week promise a heavy dose of policy action.

Finance ministers of BRIC emerging countries -- Brazil, Russia, India and China -- also meet later this week to discuss steps to offer support to the euro zone.

If they buy euro-denominated bonds -- as suggested in preliminary talks -- this may help turn around sentiment, after the European Central Bank's 70 billion euro operation failed to stop the crisis from spreading to Spain and Italy. [nS1E78C0FI]

Investors will also keep a close eye on U.S. President Barack Obama who is presenting a deficit-reduction plan on Monday that will cover the cost of his recent jobs bill.

U.S. crude oil was down 1.4 percent to $86.76 a barrel.

Bund futures rose 70 ticks. The dollar .DXY gained 0.6 percent against a basket of major currencies.

The euro fell one percent to around $1.3645.

(Reporting by Natsuko Waki; editing by Patrick Graham)