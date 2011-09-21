NEW YORK World stocks slipped on Wednesday as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting which could offer further stimulus for the ailing U.S. economy, while ongoing uncertainty about Greece's debt crisis pressured the euro.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policymaking arm, is expected to end its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday with a decision to stock up on longer-term Treasury debt to push longer-term interest rates lower in a move dubbed "Operation Twist.

The Fed will issue a statement at about 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT).

It is unclear, however, how effective such new measures would be in bolstering U.S. growth, given that economic growth is slowing despite the central bank's $600 billion bond buying program that ended in June.

"Operation Twist is unconventional and the best they could offer," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York. "But what will this do in terms of economic growth? I suspect very little.

"I think the Fed will satisfy the market, but since we are in a short-term overbought situation, even if the Fed doesn't disappoint, we might see a short-term pullback."

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was down 0.2 percent, still around 4.0 percent above its one-year low set earlier in September.

U.S. stocks opened little changed. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 7.72 points, or 0.07 percent, at 11,416.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 1.71 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,203.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 17.46 points, or 0.67 percent, at 2,607.70.

European stocks .FTEU3 fell 1.0 percent while emerging stocks .MSCIEF lost 0.7 percent.

Persistent fears of a possible Greek debt default weighed on investor sentiment, with Athens and international lenders yet to reach a deal to allow the next tranche of bailout funds to be paid.

The Greek government will make announcements later on Wednesday on the austerity measures it is discussing with its international lenders to save the country from bankruptcy.

The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.3679. The U.S. dollar traded 0.1 percent lower at 76.33 yen. It had earlier dropped as low as 76.111 yen, close to a record low. ahead of Japan's fiscal half-year end, which tends to see investors unwind their U.S. fixed income assets and repatriate gains.

U.S. crude fell 63 cents to $86.29 with traders awaiting the U.S. Energy Information Administration's supply report at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT). Analysts expect a 700,000-barrel decline in crude stocks.

London Brent oil gained 62 cents to $111.16 a barrel.

Spot gold was last trading slightly lower at around $1,790 an ounce.

U.S. Treasury debt prices held steady. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged, yielding 1.94 percent.

(Additional reporting by Natsuko Waki in London and Angela Moon in New York;)