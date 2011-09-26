The WIG20 index is seen on a screen at the Warsaw Stock Exchange September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

NEW YORK Global stocks rose while bond prices fell on Monday as hopes European leaders will commit more cash to bail out debt-laden nations in Europe revived risk appetite and reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

The Dow rose more than 2 percent in late trade amid growing optimism about efforts to contain the euro zone crisis.

Silver fell as much as 16 percent and gold slid nearly 4 percent, hit by momentum selling and heavy selling by commodity hedge funds seeking to raise cash to meet losses elsewhere.

In a sign of progress, European officials are working on ways to magnify the financial firepower of the euro zone's rescue fund to fight the region's sovereign debt crisis more effectively, a senior European Central Bank policymaker said.

Markets have whipsawed for months over fears of European debt contagion and hopes that officials will finally contain the long-simmering crisis.

But euro zone officials played down reports of nascent plans to halve Greece's debts and recapitalize European banks, saying no such plan is yet on the table.

"Europe is a day-to-day story, it seems like we flip-flop back and forth over whether Greece is going to get the bailout they want and how concerned the markets are about Greece," said James Newman, head of Treasury and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York.

"I don't see that ending any time soon," he said.

The broad U.S. market rose, with the Dow helped by Boeing Co (BA.N) after the first delivery of its long-awaited Dreamliner. The Nasdaq struggled its way into positive territory, pressured by a slide in shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL.O) over concerns about some key product lines.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 216.38 points, or 2.01 percent, at 10,987.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 18.16 points, or 1.60 percent, at 1,154.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 10.96 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,494.19.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top regional shares closed up 1.75 percent at 897.58.

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, a benchmark for global shares, gained 0.7 percent after spending much of the session under water.

Government debt prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell on reports the European Union was looking at boosting the region's 440 billion euro rescue fund and other ways to avert a Greek debt default.

The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond briefly lost more than 2 points in price to yield 3.0 percent. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 21/32 in price to yield 1.90 percent.

In Europe, the December Bund future shed 72 ticks to 137.40 and cash 10-year Bund prices fell to yield 1.83 percent.

The euro dropped against the dollar and yen as doubts lingered about fresh efforts by European policymakers to contain the debt crisis kept investors cautious.

The euro slumped about 0.1 percent after a brief rebound, trading near $1.3490.

Oil prices rose in volatile trading on optimism Europe will resolve the debt crisis.

Brent crude for November delivery fell 3 cents to settle at $103.94 a barrel.

U.S. November crude rose 39 cents to settle at $80.24 a barrel, having bounced off $77.11 earlier in the session.

"These are very critical days and weeks ahead, reminiscent very much of the touch-and-go situation we were in back in 2008," said Edward Meir, senior commodities analyst at brokers MF Global. "The key difference this time around is that it is countries and not companies that are in danger of going bust."

Gold futures fell, on course for their largest monthly slide in three years as investors scrambled for cash in the face of mounting fear over the impact of a potential Greek default.

Bullion has lost 11 percent over a four-session sell-off, its worst four-day drop since February 1983.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down $37.50 at $1,602.10 an ounce in heavy trading.

Silver fell as much as 16 percent and was set for its sharpest three-day fall on record of more than 25 percent.

Spot gold prices fell $59.30 to $1,595.90.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Simon Jessop, Anirban Nag, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Joanne Frearson and Amanda Cooper in London and ; Writing by Herbert Lash, Editing by Dan Grebler)