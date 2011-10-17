Traders are pictured at their desks in front of the DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Remote/Pawel Kopczynski

NEW YORK Global stocks and the euro fell on Monday after Germany dashed expectations of a breakthrough to the euro zone debt crisis at a highly anticipated weekend summit of the European Union.

Even though German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said European governments would adopt a five-point platform to address the two-year-old crisis, a definitive solution would not be reached at the summit.

The remarks took the wind out of recent optimism that led global stocks to rally more than 10 percent in just nine days and pushed benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury debt yields to post their best three-week advance since late December.

European shares retreated, crude oil extended losses and Wall Street fell. The euro slid from a one-month high against the U.S. dollar, falling 0.9 percent to $1.3756 (0.8721 pounds).

"There's nothing but uncertainty in Europe," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

"This weekend and today is the perfect example. October 23 seems to be the deadline for a plan for Europe, but the Germans are balking."

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.8 percent and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top shares fell 1.1 percent at 964.74 points.

On Wall the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 141.08 points, or 1.21 percent, at 11,503.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 14.24 points, or 1.16 percent, at 1,210.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 30.10 points, or 1.13 percent, at 2,637.75.

Government debt rose, with 10-year U.S. Treasuries gaining 17/32 in price to yield at 2.19 percent.

Brent crude fell $1.12 to $111.11 a barrel, reversing earlier gains. U.S. crude was down 34 cents at $86.46.

Still, some investors pointed out that EU leaders were further down the road to containing the sovereign debt than they had been, suggesting markets might rebound.

"Although there is still uncertainty surrounding what might ultimately come out of the euro zone, we are infinitely closer to something concrete than we were over the last several weeks," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading LLC in Stamford, Connecticut.

(Reporting by Edward Krudy, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Nick Olivari in New York; Ikuko Kurahone and Joanne Frearson in London; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)