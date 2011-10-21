A man looks at a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

NEW YORK Global equities surged and the euro gained on Friday as investors bet that European leaders over the next few days will move forward in resolving the euro zone's two-year-old debt crisis.

Doubts about the ability of European leaders to tackle the crisis eased a bit after German government sources said there were no serious differences between Germany and France ahead of a closely watched summit on Sunday in Brussels.

The announcement of a second summit meeting to follow on Wednesday added to the positive sentiment. France and Germany -- the two biggest economies in the euro zone -- are spearheading the effort to adopt a comprehensive strategy to fight a debt crisis that threatens to engulf the entire region.

Risky assets rose on Friday and the dollar weakened as investors warmed to signs of increased efforts to overcome a crisis that has whiplashed markets for months.

The dollar slumped to a record low against the yen and a one-month low against the Swiss franc.

"It seems like any negative surprise from this weekend's summit has been diminished by news European leaders will have a follow-up session on Wednesday," said Mike Cloherty, head of U.S. rate strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

There was no expectation, however, of a full agreement to such issues as how to scale up the euro zone's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, or how to reduce Greece's crippling debt.

"Overall, I don't think anyone is looking for a complete solution that quickly," Cloherty said.

European stocks ended a roller-coaster week on a positive note, and U.S. equity markets were aided by some strong earnings reports from U.S. corporate icons.

McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit. Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) reported its quarterly earnings increased 45 percent and the company lifted its full-year outlook.

MSCI's all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS gained 2.1 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares closed up 2.5 percent at 978.13 points.

Cyclical and financial stocks led the rally in Europe, with miner Xstrata XTA.L up 6.2 percent and bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) up 5.6 percent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 215.78 points, or 1.87 percent, at 11,757.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 19.69 points, or 1.62 percent, at 1,235.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 37.11 points, or 1.43 percent, at 2,635.73.

McDonald's shares gained 2.7 percent, and Honeywell shares jumped 5.5 percent.

Brent crude oil rose, propelled by the optimism over the euro zone debt crisis.

"The petroleum markets are tracking higher in sympathy with firmer equities and a stronger euro off the latest optimism that EU leaders will eventually ink an agreement that will at least address the euro zone debt crisis," Tim Evans, energy analyst for Citi Futures Perspective in New York, said in a note.

The benchmark December Brent crude contract rose 99 cents to $110.75 per barrel.

U.S. light crude oil futures were up $1.83 at $87.90.

The euro gained 0.7 percent to 1.3872 against the dollar.

The dollar was also hurt on comments from Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo late on Thursday that the Fed should considering buying more mortgage bonds to boost the weak housing sector and the U.S. economy. Fed easing is seen negative for the dollar because it lowers U.S. yields.

Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar last traded down 0.8 percent at 76.357 .DXY, after hitting a low of 76.249, the lowest level since mid-September.

U.S. government debt prices fell. German Bund futures extended losses to hit session lows while U.S. benchmark 10-year notes fell.

Bund futures fell as much as 77 ticks on the day, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 5/32 in price to yield 2.21 percent.

Gold rose about 1 percent to $1,635.24 an ounce on the dollar's weakness.

(Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Blaise Robinson in Paris; Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Christopher Johnson in London; Writing by Herbert Lash, editing Leslie Adler)