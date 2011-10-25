NEW YORK World stocks and the euro fell sharply on Tuesday after the German Chancellor threw cold water on hopes that policymakers will take bold steps to resolve the euro zone debt crisis this week.

Germany opposes a phrase in a draft conclusion for Wednesday's EU summit that calls for the European Central Bank to continue buying bonds in the secondary market, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

News that a meeting of European Union finance ministers this week was cancelled also weighed on sentiment, but analysts noted the meeting is not the EU summit, which is still on.

Signs that euro zone policymakers neared agreement on bank recapitalization and on how to leverage their rescue fund had lifted world stocks to seven-week highs and the euro to a six-week high against the dollar earlier. But both equities and the single currency retreated sharply after Merkel's comments.

"Markets are cautiously optimistic that there will be a viable agreement, but I still think there is a risk of disappointment," said Mark McCormick, currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

MSCI's all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.6 percent, after having earlier hit its highest since early September.

U.S. stocks were lower in early trading, with weak corporate results, including from 3M Co (MMM.N) and Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), adding to the cautious tone.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 111.49 points, or 0.94 percent, at 11,802.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 13.31 points, or 1.06 percent, at 1,240.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 29.29 points, or 1.09 percent, at 2,670.15.

European shares also fell, with the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares down 0.8 percent at 980.96 points after rising to an 11-week high of 993.29 earlier in the session.

Emerging market shares .MSCIEF gained 0.4 percent. Earlier, Japan's Nikkei .N225 closed down 0.9 percent

The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.3892, after earlier rising as high as $1.3959 on Reuters data.

The yen hovered just shy of a record high against the dollar, leaving investors nervous about possible intervention by the Japanese authorities to stem the currency's rise.

In the oil market, Brent crude fell $1.08 at $110.37 a barrel. U.S. crude rose $2.19 to $93.46 a barrel.

U.S. Treasury bond prices rose. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 10/32 in price for a yield of 2.19 percent.

