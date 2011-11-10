NEW YORK U.S. stocks, crude oil and the euro gained on Thursday as concerns that the euro zone might break up eased and a closely watched Italian debt auction came off better than many feared, albeit at a high cost.

While Italy showed it can fund itself, European shares fell in choppy trade and gold prices slid as uncertainties over the selection of a new leader in the country unsettled investors.

Italy moved closer to a national unity government, following Greece's lead in seeking a respected veteran European technocrat to pilot painful economic reforms in an effort to avert a meltdown in euro zone bond markets.

Improved sentiment helped Italy, which has replaced Greece as the main concern in Europe's two-year-old debt crisis, sold 1-year Treasury bills at yields of less than 7 percent -- the threshold investors believe is unsustainable.

"Far better than was feared yesterday," Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell said of the Italian auction.

The euro rose as did most U.S. stocks. The Nasdaq turned negative on Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' GMCR.O weak quarterly revenue, which rattled its growth outlook and caused its shares to plunge 40 percent.

The euro pulled away from a one-month low against the U.S. dollar and Brent oil prices climbed above $113 a barrel as a weak dollar and an unexpected drop in U.S. oil stocks outweighed concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro gained 0.3 percent at $1.3581.

"Investors remain in no doubt that Italy is a serious concern for the euro zone and even the global economy as a whole," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.

U.S. economic data on jobs and the trade balance was viewed as favourable, sending safe-haven debt much lower, but markets remained focussed on Europe.

New U.S. claims for jobless benefits fell last week to their lowest level since early April and the trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in September, pointing to a slight improvement in the sluggish economy.

"Data will take a back seat to developments in Europe," said Omer Esiner, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of leading European shares closed down 0.3 percent at 963.58 points.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 80.87 points, or 0.69 percent, at 11,861.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 6.36 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,235.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 5.85 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,615.80.

U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses in the wake of data on weekly jobless claims and September international trade that was generally viewed as favourable.

Signs that the political deadlock in Italy may be easing also pushed bond prices lower, although safe-haven assets were expected to stay underpinned by worries about the ability to pay the country's debt burden.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 16/32 to yield 2.05 percent.

"The focus is what's happening in Europe, and how our numbers here (U.S. data) could change in the future due to the slowdown in Europe," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.

Brent crude rose $1.40 to settle at $113.71 a barrel.

The U.S. crude oil contract rose $2.04 to settle at $97.78 a barrel.

Gold fell more than 1 percent as worries about a potential debt default in Greece and a deepening debt crisis in Italy weighed on market sentiment and pushed investors to liquidate commodity assets.

Spot gold prices fell $13.29 to $1,758.20 an ounce.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, Julie Haviv and Gene Ramos in New York; Silvia Antonioli, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Atul Prakash in London; Writing by by Herbert Lash; Editing by Kenneth Barry and Andrew Hay)