Traders are pictured at their desks in front of the DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Remote/Sonya Schoenberger

NEW YORK Global stocks rose slightly and the euro gained on Tuesday even as Italy sold debt at record high rates and as pressure mounted on euro zone finance ministers to resolve the region's debt crisis.

European equities and the euro pared early gains after Italy sold all its 3-year debt that was on tap. But costs were at euro lifetime highs and above the levels at which Greece, Ireland and Portugal applied for international bailouts.

The high costs damped early optimism over Italy's debt auction even as investors held out hope that a meeting of European finance ministers will be a step forward in resolving the two-year-old debt crisis.

The euro traded near break-even, up 0.02 percent at 1.3316. The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 of leading European shares was up 0.2 percent after briefly turning negative.

U.S. stocks were helped by anecdotal evidence consumers boosted spending over the Thanksgiving weekend, another sign that the U.S. economy remains on the path of recovery. But concerns about Europe keep a damper on enthusiasm.

"There is some optimism over the retail sales activity over this past weekend," said David Coard, head of fixed-income sales and trading at The Williams Capital Group in New York.

Losses in the U.S. Treasury market were limited because "it is not like there is any comfort talk coming out of Europe."

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 28.08 points, or 0.24 percent, at 11,551.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 2.80 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,195.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 1.24 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,528.58.

The euro also was pressured by the European Central Bank's failure to attract enough deposits from banks that would neutralise its purchases of bonds from debt-ridden euro zone countries.

Some investors said the ECB had effectively launched a round of quantitative easing because it increased the amount of euros in the market.

The pace of the ECB's government bond purchases picked up last week as the bank spent 8.6 billion euros in its ongoing attempt to calm regional debt markets.

"Some people are suggesting that the ECB's failure to sterilize its bond purchases this week was a sign of quantitative easing," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

German Bund futures fell to 133.47, down 31 basis points for the day,

U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped as signs of a pickup in U.S. consumption eroded the safe-haven value of government debt. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 10/32 in price to yield 2.01 percent.

Crude oil prices pushed higher, lifted by initial enthusiasm over Italy's bond auction.

Brent crude futures rose $1.22 to $110.22 a barrel and U.S. crudeoil futures gained 45 cents to $98.66 a barrel.

Spot gold prices fell $2.76 to $1,708.90 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Angela Moon and Chris Reese in New York; Kirsten Donovan, Joanne Frearson, Amanda Cooper in London; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio))