NEW YORK World stocks rose on Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain since March 2009 as U.S. data showed a drop in the jobless rate, while the euro turned weaker.

The U.S. jobs data supported views that the U.S. economy would avoid another recession.

Markets have posted strong gains after central bank moves earlier this week cut funding costs for banks. Signs that euro zone policymakers are working hard to resolve a compromise deal ahead of a December 9 summit, viewed as make-or-break for the 12-year old single currency bloc, also lent support.

World stocks on the MSCI all-country index were up 0.4 percent, off earlier levels. The index is up about 8.4 percent so far this week, which would be its biggest weekly gain since March 2009. Earlier in the day, it was on track to post its biggest gain since November 2008.

U.S. stocks rose but were off their highs. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 34.55 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,054.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 5.78 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,250.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 12.20 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,638.40.

The government said the economy created 120,000 jobs last month, while the jobless rate dropped to a 2-1/2 year low of 8.6 percent, further evidence the economic recovery was gaining momentum.

"Overall this an encouraging report on the labour market," said David Resler, chief economist at Nomura Securities in New York. "But we shouldn't get too excited that we're going to see four-tenths of a percent decline in the unemployment rate very often."

In currency markets, the euro fell to session lows against the U.S. dollar and trimmed gains against the yen and Swiss franc.

Investors were hesitant to go overly long the euro ahead of the weekend and key event risks next week. The euro fell as low as $1.34170, the day's trough on trading platform EBS.

Speculation that the European Central Bank may lend to weak euro zone countries through the International Monetary Fund initially helped the euro.

Much caution remains in markets overall. Traders cited speculation about a possible downgrade of Spain's credit rating.

U.S. Treasury prices turned higher. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 7/32 higher in price to yield 2.06 percent, down from 2.10 percent late Thursday.

Three-month dollar Libor rose and overnight borrowing from the European Central Bank was at its highest since March.

Brent crude oil futures were higher, but off earlier gains, while spot gold edged up.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and Sujata Rao in London; additional reporting by Angela Moon and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)