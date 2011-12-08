Traders are pictured at their desks at the Frankfurt stock exchange December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Remote/Pawel Kopczynski

NEW YORK Investors dumped stocks, commodities and the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank squelched hopes of aggressive action to fight the region's two-year debt crisis.

In an ominous sign heading into a key EU summit, Germany rejected draft proposals that would increase the euro zone's firepower in dealing with the credit crisis, triggering a steep selloff in U.S. stocks and the euro late in the day.

"Once the Germany comment on rejecting the draft came out, that is when the euro and the Dow both reversed from their afternoon highs," said Joe DeGeronimo, chief dealer at SMBC.

"The stock market falling late in the day means the euro is likely going to trade heavy into the Sydney and Asian session overnight."

In a draft obtained by Reuters, EU leaders plan to move up the introduction of its permanent bailout fund to July 2012 and give the facility a banking licence.

Such a move would bolster the strength of the rescue fund, but a senior German source said Germany rejected the measures.

Markets traded solidly lower throughout the day after ECB President Mario Draghi poured cold water on market expectations the bank could step up bond purchases, a measure that has been seen as key to stabilizing rising borrowing costs of highly indebted members of the euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI ended down 198.67 points, or 1.63 percent, at 11,997.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX tumbled 26.66 points, or 2.11 percent, to 1,234.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gave up 52.83 points, or 1.99 percent, at 2,596.38.

The euro was last at $1.3334, down 0.6 percent on the day, while U.S. crude oil futures settled at $98.34 a barrel, falling $2.15, or 2.14 percent, the steepest single-day loss since November 17.

(Additional reporting By Dan Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler)