NEW YORK U.S. stocks relinquished their gains on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve left monetary policy on hold and warned that recent market turbulence posed risks to the U.S. economy.

Those worries added to persistent concerns about Europe's debt crisis. Fear that ratings agencies could announced credit downgrades for multiple euro zone countries, including France and Germany, pushed the euro to an 11-month low.

"This is starting to look like a year-end liquidation," said Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey, who said stock traders were disappointed by the Fed's failure to signal any new simulative monetary policies.

The S&P 500 index .SPX fell 0.1 percent, reversing earlier gains, while the Dow was up 0.2 percent .DJI. The Nasdaq .IXIC was off 0.4 percent.

The euro sustained heavy selling as traders cited a clear bias to sell the currency on any bounce. They pointed to the threat of further sovereign downgrades after European Union leaders failed last week to move decisively to tackle the region's debt crisis.

Fitch Ratings said leaders failed to provide a "comprehensive" solution to the crisis and Standard & Poor's warned of a possible downgrade to 15 euro zone countries.

Traders were "on pins and needles waiting to hear from a ratings agency," said Kevin Flanagan, chief fixed-income strategist at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel added to the uncertainty when she rejected talk of raising the funding limit of a future bailout fund above 500 billion euros.

The euro slid to $1.3047, its lowest level since January. It was last down 0.9 percent at $1.3061.

"The euro has come a long way to multi-month lows but frankly, I am not tempted to take profit," said Neil Jones, a strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank. "I am not certain what future euro negatives lie ahead. I'm just certain there will be more."

Earlier, an index of top European shares .FTEU3 added 0.6 percent, but the MSCI global stock index .MIWO00000PUS fell 0.4 percent and Tokyo's Nikkei .N225 closed down 1.2 percent.

Worries about the world economy stoked demand for U.S. Treasuries, driving the benchmark 10-year yield down to 1.95 percent.

Oil prices, though, were still up 2.2 percent after earlier rising by nearly $4 a barrel, partly on renewed jitters over Iran, traders said.

(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Wanfeng Zhou and Ellen Freilich in New York; Susan Thomas and Richard Hubbard in London; Editing by James Dalgleish, Jan Paschal and Dan Grebler)