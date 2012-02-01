A trader works at the desk at the Frankfurt stock exchange January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Remote/Pawel Kopczynski

NEW YORK The euro rose on speculation a Greek debt deal was close at hand on Wednesday, and global equity markets surged on investor enthusiasm over encouraging manufacturing data from the United States, China and Germany - the world's growth engines.

U.S. blue chips jumped more than 1 percent after a report showed that U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its strongest pace in seven months in January. The U.S. data helped power an almost 2 percent rise in European shares, which also got a boost from data showing that China's manufacturing sector was no longer contracting.

"Manufacturing numbers are what the market is jumping on," said John Manley, chief equity strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in New York.

Other data on Wednesday showed that Germany's manufacturing sector grew for the first time in four months in January.

The euro rallied against the dollar after Greece's finance minister, Evangelos Venizelos, said talks with private creditors on a bond swap deal that is key to the country avoiding an unruly default were "one formal step away.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 127.83 points, or 1.01 percent, at 12,760.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 15.93 points, or 1.21 percent, at 1,328.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 37.42 points, or 1.33 percent, at 2,851.26.

MSCI's all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS jumped 1.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European

shares .FTEU3 closed up 1.9 percent at 1,057.08 points after earlier hitting its highest level since early August.

"The overall economy lacks oomph and is having trouble creating jobs. Manufacturing is one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing story," said Cary Leahey, managing director at Decision Economics.

China's official purchasing managers' index showed the factory sector expanded slightly in January and the separate indicator from bank HSBC contracted the least in three months.

Still, manufacturing surveys from around the world remained relatively grim, with crumbling demand in Europe holding back more buoyant economies in Asia.

The euro rallied on renewed optimism that Greece will reach a deal with its creditors, while brewing tension between Iran and the West helped push Brent oil futures above $112 a barrel for most of the session before settling lower.

"People are believing a Greek deal is imminent," said Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at OANDA in Toronto. "They are probably overzealous on that, and we are still in the same tight trading range."

The euro was up 0.6 percent at $1.3162.

Cautious optimism that the euro zone crisis may be turning a corner fueled demand for European government debt and eased pressure on Portugal, considered the most vulnerable country in Europe after Greece.

U.S. Treasuries prices fell as the rise in appetite for European risk assets dampened demand for the safe-haven bonds, and as buying ebbed a day after large month-end purchases.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 14/32 in price to yield 1.84 percent.

Oil futures rose on the firm Chinese economic data as tension between Iran and the West lent support, but a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stocks limited gains and kept U.S. crude futures bouncing around break-even.

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by a more-than-forecast 4.18 million barrels last week, according to an Energy Information Administration report. Gasoline stocks also posted a larger-than-expected increase.

Brent crude settled up 58 cents at $111.56 a barrel.

U.S. crude settled down 87 cents at $97.61.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up $9.10 at $1,749.50 an ounce.

(Reporting By Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler and Padraic Cassidy)