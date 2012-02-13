LONDON Relief over the passing of sweeping austerity measures by the Greek parliament saw stocks and the euro gain on Monday, but with several issues still to be resolved before the shadow of a messy debt default is lifted, gains were fragile.

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a recovery for equities on Wall Street after delays in agreeing the Greek bailout deal last week caused the S&P 500 index to suffer its biggest loss of the year on Friday.

"People were losing patience with Greece. In the end they got their act together and it's definitely a positive," Markus Huber, head of German sales trading at ETX Capital, said.

Before Greece can secure a second rescue and get the $14 billion euros it needs to meet debt repayments due on March 20 it must still explain how a further 325 million euros ($428.6 million) of spending cuts will be reached, and give its nervous creditors binding assurances the full plan will be implemented.

The focus is now on a euro zone finance ministers meeting on Wednesday that is due to decide on approval of the next 130-billion euro aid package.

The FTSEurofirst 300 of top shares, which fell 0.9 percent to a one-week low on Friday, was up 0.8 percent at 1072.77 points, led higher by banks with the main European banking shares index gaining 1.6 percent.

The broad MSCI All country World Index was up 0.6 percent 325.80 and heading back towards six month highs driven by signs of an improving global economic outlook.

The euro was up 0.6 percent to $1.3255, recouping some of the losses made on Friday and not far from a two-month high of $1.3322 hit last week.

DEBT MARKETS CAUTIOUS

In debt markets the recovery in risk appetite meant Italian and Spanish bond yields fell but debt investors were also eyeing a heavy week of fresh issuance with Italy, France and Spain set to auction new bonds this week.

Italian 10-year yields fell 12 basis points on the day to 5.52 percent, squeezing the premium demanded by investors to hold such debt instead of safer German debt. Equivalent Spanish yields fell nine basis points to 5.26 percent.

Elsewhere news that Japan's economy shrank a lot more than expected in the fourth quarter, falling 0.6 percent compared with the previous three months, has increased speculation of a policy easing.

The Bank of Japan began a two-day meeting on Monday, however its key policy rate is already close to zero, and it has already created 55 trillion yen ($708 billion) through an asset buying and lending programme, leaving it with limited firepower.

The yen, which eased briefly on the speculation of more easing by the Bank of Japan, was marginally higher against the dollar at 77.70 yen, just below a two-week high of 77.81 yen hit on Friday.

With the euro and yen enjoying gains, the U.S. dollar trade weighed index was about 0.7 percent lower, giving a lift to commodities and oil.

Front-month Brent crude was up $1 to $118.31 after gaining 2.6 percent last week, its third straight weekly rise. U.S. crude was up 97 cents at $99.64 a barrel.

A weaker U.S. currency can lift dollar-denominated oil by making the commodity cheaper for consumers using other currencies.

Crude prices rose above $1 on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations of a revival in demand growth, with front-month Brent crude futures up more than $1 to

$118.38.

Gold strengthened on Monday in line with gains in shares and the euro after Greece's parliament finally approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill to secure a second bailout from the European Union and the IMF to avoid bankruptcy.

Gold, which has been tracking the fortunes of the euro and stocks in recent months, was little changed as investors used the approval of the austerity bill by the Greek parliament to cash in some gains. Gold has risen over 10 percent this year.

($1 = 0.7582 euros; $1 = 77.6400 Japanese yen)

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Toby Chopra)