LONDON Extreme strain in the global economy has given way to something less hair-raising. So does the last investor in "safe-haven" gold, switch out the lights?

After a storming start to 2012, bullion prices have lost some of their lustre in recent weeks in line with a reassesment of global economic health.

Jumbo-sized liquidity taps are off in Europe, while the jury is out on a further round of U.S. quantitative easing.

U.S. data shows a slightly improved trajectory, with employment numbers and consumer credit growth highlighted in a key year for President Barack Obama. Treasury yields reflected that, breaking out of the doldrums and raising potential for tigher policy down the road.

Given that backdrop it is no surprise that gold has retraced since touching a record $1,920.30 an ounce in September 2011.

Gold is currently trading at around $1,660 an ounce.

"Gold is now facing all of these risk reduction measures, so I'd expect the market to be temporarily subdued," said Ashok Shah, Investment Director at London and Capital Fund.

RISKY RELATIONS

But gold's changing relationship with risk might just be key to it ditching its "open only in case of emergency" label, as economies take a breather from panic caused by Europe's debt crisis.

Gold has baffled market watchers, particularly in the last six months, by refusing to behave as a traditional safe-haven and taking its cue from either the euro or stock markets.

The correlation between gold and the Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX, one of the broadest measures of U.S. equity market health, has spent most of the past few months in positive territory, meaning gold is more likely to move with U.S. blue chips than something less tangible like, say, investor fear.

Since the late 1960's, gold has on average traded inversely to the S&P roughly 60 percent of the time.

But this correlation has eroded to the point where between 2001 and 2011, the days on which gold was positively correlated to the S&P outnumbered those on which it was negatively correlated for the first time in history.

On a rolling one-month basis, in the 10 years between 2001 and 2011, gold traded together with the S&P just over 50 percent of the time, compared with 49 percent in the preceding decade and 46 percent of the time in the decade before that.

If nearly 40 years of history are anything to go by, in the coming 10 years, this positive correlation should strengthen even further.