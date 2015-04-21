Greek national flags are on display at a shop in central Athens April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON Greek government bond yields touched levels not seen in over two years on Tuesday as details emerged of an ECB proposal to tighten Greek banks' use of emergency funding.

The news also sent Greek bank shares tumbling, and buttressed demand for top-rated German bonds despite an unexpected fall in investor morale in the bloc's biggest economy.

Strategists said heightened concern that Greece will leave the euro zone may have contributed to three-month euro interbank lending rates falling below zero for the first time.

"The market clearly thinks we are getting closer to a default. The end game is coming ever closer - it is a question of days, maybe weeks," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens.

Greek 10-year government bond yields rose over 25 basis points to 13.61 percent - the highest since December 2012 - after Bloomberg reported ECB staff had prepared a proposal to further reduce the value it assigns to securities that Greek banks use to get emergency funding.

Any default by Greece would force the ECB to act and possibly restrict Greek banks' access to such funding, ECB officials previously told Reuters.

Two-year yields climbed 50 bps to just shy of 30 percent <0#GRTSY=TWEB>, while an index of Greek bank shares fell 5.5 percent.

Deepening concern that Greece may eventually drop out of the currency union also weakened the euro, which was down 0.5 percent against the dollar at $1.0690. [FRX/]

PRIORITIES

German 10-year yields - the euro zone benchmark - were just off a record low at 0.7 percent, creeping ever closer to zero after a sentiment survey suggested the economic cycle may be peaking.

The ECB's trillion euro money printing scheme has crushed rates across the bloc and on Tuesday three-month Euribor rates fixed at -0.001 percent, traders said.

Banks in the euro area now effectively get paid to look after each others' cash.

Some said the low fix reflected top-rated banks lending only among themselves, and not at higher rates to peripheral banks.

"Uncertainty around the implications of a possible Grexit and reawakened market volatility ... is also prompting euro zone banks to prioritise liquidity and safety over yield," said Lena Komileva, a markets economist with G+ Economics.

Others said a rise in excess cash created by the ECB scheme meant it was inevitable that this rate would turn negative, but Greek worries had been delaying sharper falls.

