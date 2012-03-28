Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE 100
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON Greece must tackle its aversion to mandatory redundancies and the closure of public entities if it is to fully escape its debt crisis, the country's International Monetary Fund mission chief said in London on Wednesday.
"Greece must deal with its own taboos," said Poul Thomsen, IMF mission chief to Greece, speaking at a panel debate.
"So far there has been a taboo to let staff go in a mandatory manner from what is a highly overstaffed public sector. There has also been a taboo to close entities that are no longer needed."
Thomsen added that there was no more scope for tax rises, or across the board cuts in wages and pensions.
(Reporting by William James and Nia Williams)
BRUSSELS The euro zone economy grew less than initially estimated in the last quarter of last year as industrial output recorded the worst fall in more than 4 years in December, estimates from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Tuesday.
LONDON Britain's defence spending last year dipped just below the NATO military alliance's target of 2 percent of gross domestic product, the International Institute for Strategic Studies said on Tuesday.