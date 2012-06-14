LONDON Higher risk euro zone assets, such as shares and some government bonds, and the common currency could come under further pressure whatever the result of Greece's crunch elections, with even the "best-case" scenario of a win for pro-bailout parties expected to provide only a short-lived rally.

Opinion polls before a June 1 cut-off showed no clear winner in Sunday's vote, which could determine whether Greece stays in the euro.

Financial markets already have broader concerns over Spain's ability to fund itself. The country's borrowing costs have soared to record euro-era highs, fanned by doubts over a deal to recapitalise Spanish banks and after its credit rating was cut to the brink of junk.

Analysts cite uncertainty about the mechanics of the Spanish bank deal and fears that private bondholders could be pushed down the repayment chain below official lenders, risking losses in any debt write-down, as happened in Greece.

This leaves the euro zone's fourth biggest economy firmly at the centre of the crisis and most vulnerable to fallout from the second Greek vote in under two months.

Investors are worried about the ability of Greece - a country that has entered its fifth year of recession - to keep to austerity measures in return for the bailout money it needs to stay afloat.

Here are three scenarios on how the Greek elections may play out on Sunday and the likely impact on euro zone assets.

* PRO-BAILOUT PARTIES WIN

Greece could elect a government that continues implementing the EU/IMF bailout programme, possibly with some softening of its conditions. Peripheral euro zone bond prices, the euro and European shares would rally sharply in an immediate reaction to the removal of the risk of an imminent Greek exit.

Many analysts said they could imagine the euro rallying strongly to above $1.28 and possibly as high as $1.30 - a level last seen before Greece's May election.

"We could see $1.30 on the back of a pro-austerity coalition coming in but not the start of a sustained rally," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon.

"It doesn't solve the fundamental economic problems that Greece has or the risk to the periphery, it just takes one immediate short-term threat away."

Spanish 10-year yields could fall to 6.5 percent from the current 7 percent seen by markets as too expensive for the country to borrow over the long term.

Equivalent Italian yields were tipped to slide to 5.5 percent, levels last seen in early April when peripheral euro zone bond markets still basked in the glow of a flood of cheap European Central Bank loans to the banking sector.

Rock bottom Greek bond prices, quoted around 12 cents in the euro across the strip in an illiquid market could bounce off these levels but were unlikely to rise back to the 24 cents seen before May's inconclusive vote.

A moderate government, better aid terms and reduced exit contagion risk would also likely prompt buying in downbeat European share markets.

"Equities are very cheap and very oversold, they're unloved and underowned and could have a reasonable rally along the lines of what we saw in the third and fourth quarter of last year, from peak to trough of around 25 percent," said Stephen Macklow-Smith, Managing Director, European equities at JP Morgan Asset Management.

* LEFTIST ANTI-BAILOUT PARTIES WIN

Radical leftist parties could still reject the terms of Athens' international bailout, leading to a period of intense speculation over a Greek exit as officials negotiated the austerity package. Any suspension of aid or a Greek default would raise the risk of bank runs elsewhere which the currency bloc remains ill-equipped to deal with.

Flight to highly liquid and low risk assets would boost German government bonds and U.S. Treasuries and push their yields towards record low levels while hoisting Spanish bond yields to new highs.

Spanish 10-year yields could jump to as high as 7.25 percent, pushing the premium investors demand over benchmark German debt to new euro highs from 550 basis points now.

Equivalent Italian yields could rise to 6.5 percent but the increased potential that European officials could step in with a broad policy response could keep them below euro era peaks.

"We'll see perhaps 40-50 basis points potential upward movement (in spreads) before we will have some sort of official policy response," said David Keeble, global head of rate strategy at Credit Agricole. "How vicious the response is will depend on how nasty the market reaction gets then hopefully we will get something that will save us in the medium term."

German 10-year yields could retreat towards record lows from the current 1.5 percent but the potential of policy intervention could prevent a return to the all-time lows of 1.127 hit by 10-year cash yields on June 1.

The euro could be hit by a heavy bout of selling. But analysts also saw strong support for the euro at the near two-year low of $1.2288 and said hefty short positions meant the common currency could struggle to break below that level, even if investors take fright at the election results.

Some analysts said the euro could come under greater pressure in the weeks after the vote.

In the options market, one-week euro/dollar implied volatility - a measure of how volatile a currency is expected to be - spiked to a six-month high above 15 percent as quoted by ICAP, up from 10.8 percent last Friday.

But risk reversals show a sharper jump in demand to buy options betting on euro falls over one month than one week, with the one-month euro/dollar risk reversals trading around 1.7 in favour of euro puts.

The Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index could slide to late September lows around 868 points from the current 984, retracing a third of the gains made since 2009 troughs.

* NO WINNER OR COALITION AGREED, FRESH ELECTIONS CALLED

Further uncertainty would also hit the euro hard and keep Spanish yields above the 7 percent tipping point for borrowing costs, while German Bund yields could fall by 20 basis points to 1.30 percent.

"The muddle scenario is very negative because who wants to go through this again for another six weeks?" said Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.

"The market would possibly contemplate a move towards $1.20, which would not be outlandish, and I am sure some people would be considering numbers below that."

In the six weeks since the first round of elections the euro has slid 4.4 percent against the dollar.

An inconclusive election would leave European equities open to further falls as markets focus on Greece's ability and desire to honour its obligations, with further evidence of contagion to Spain and Italy and further rises in their bond yields the main worry, strategists said.

(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Giles Elgood)