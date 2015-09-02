China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
Hong Kong's benchmark stock index fell 1.2 percent on Wednesday to close at its lowest level in two years as China's markets continued to wobble.
The Hang Seng index fell 250 points to 20,934.94, its lowest close since July, 2013. The China Enterprises Index lost 1.6 percent, to 9,301.32 points.
All sectors fell except for banking shares, which benefited from bargain hunting after recent heavy losses.
Air China jumped as much as 7 percent before giving up much of its gains on profit-taking, after Australian regulator approved its alliance with Air New Zealand.
Chinese shares fell over 4 percent in early trade before ending almost flat. Mainland markets have plunged 40 percent since mid-June.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
BERLIN The leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.