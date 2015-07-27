China's top securities regulator, China Securities Regulatory Commission, said on Monday that China Securities Finance Corp Ltd would continue to buy shares to stabilise the stock market.

Chinese shares slid more than 8 percent on Monday as an unprecedented government rescue plan to prop up valuations ran out of steam, throwing Beijing's efforts to stave off a deeper crash into doubt.

