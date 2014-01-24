An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

HONG KONG The Hong Kong dollar weakened by its biggest margin in two years against the greenback on Friday on the back of large outflows related to recent equity offerings.

Friday's drop in the Hong Kong dollar is the seventh consecutive daily drop for the pegged currency, which is allowed to trade in a 7.75-7.85 band against the dollar.

The wave of equity-related outflows triggered a pile of stop-loss positions against the dollar around 7.76 and pushed the local currency to its day's lows of 7.7641, its lowest since June 2013 before recovering somewhat.

"Recent IPOs have seen some large oversubscriptions and we are seeing some funds flowing out, though the move has caught some folks by surprise," said the head of trading at a European bank in Hong Kong who declined to be identified because of company policy.

Last week, tycoon Li Ka-Shing priced the initial public offering of Hong Kong utility HK Electric Investments Ltd's at $3.1 billion, the biggest IPO in Asia excluding Japan since the $3.6 billion listing by People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd (PICC) 1339.HK in November 2012.

Magnum Entertainment, which operates three local clubs, saw its shares more than double on their debut on January 23 with the public tranche of the offering oversubscribed more than 3,500 times, setting a new record for the city.

Concerns about outflows from emerging market currencies as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to withdraw its massive policy stimulus were also a factor.

"The weakness of the Hong Kong dollar today is in line with other emerging market currencies as funds have showed signs of flowing back to the U.S. and other developed countries," said Kenix Lai, senior market analyst at Bank of East Asia in Hong Kong.

"The trend is likely to be reinforced if the Fed announces further steps to exit from QE next week. The weak stock market in Hong Kong also has some effect on the currency."

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said in an email reply to Reuters that the Hong Kong dollar had eased slightly against the greenback, following broader U.S. strength against Asian currencies.

"We have not spotted anomalies in the HKD FX and money markets," the HKMA spokesperson said.

The spike in daily volatility of the Hong Kong dollar accompanied by rising volume may prove to be a one-off case, with China's yuan being more widely traded in the former British colony.

The role of the yuan, or renminbi, in global FX trading has surged, in line with increased efforts to internationalise the Chinese currency, according to the Bank of International Settlements.

Yuan turnover soared from $34 billion to $120 billion as a result of which the Chinese currency becoming the ninth most actively traded currency in 2013, with a share of 2.2 percent in global FX volumes, mostly driven by a significant expansion of offshore renminbi trading, leaving the Hong Kong dollar in 13th place.

The growth of the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong has gone from strength to strength since it was launched in mid-2010, with deposits growing from less than 1 percent of total deposits in the Hong Kong banking system to around 10 percent now. Chart of CNH deposits in HK: link.reuters.com/nez26t

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)