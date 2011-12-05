HONGKONG/JAKARTA From soaring hedging costs to steepening bond curves, Indonesian markets are showing clear signs that foreigners still don't take for granted the relative stability of this economy through weeks and months of the financial crisis .

Unlike in 2008 or in other past crises, Indonesia's war chest is bigger, its growth sturdier and policies more sound.

The high-yielding bonds are deemed less risky as investors grow increasingly comfortable with the central bank's handling of inflation -- the economy's Achilles' heel in the past.

Economists reckon the country is almost a safe-haven as investors flee euro zone's debt-ridden markets.

But overseas investors in rupiah assets haven't made a complete leap of faith yet. They have hedged aggressively in the onshore and offshore rupiah markets, switched from long-term bonds to shorter ones and bought credit insurance.

"It's never possible to predict crashes in advance," said Woon Khien Chia, RBS's emerging markets strategist in Singapore.

"I don't see a big run for the exit, but whoever comes in to buy now is going to be mainly the short-term type of investor --quick in, quick out."

Overseas investors held about 215 trillion rupiah of Indonesian government debt as of last Thursday, according to latest government data, representing about 30 percent of total outstanding debt, easily the highest in Asia.

Although that is down from a peak of about 250 trillion rupiah in early September, it indicates the extent of foreign bets on Southeast Asia's biggest economy even now.

That drop in bond holdings also masks the underlying sharp change in portfolios.

They cut their holdings of debt maturing more than five years by more than 11 percent since late August and also slashed their investments in short-terms bills by 40 percent.

In October, they increased investments in treasury bills while trimming holdings in long-term bonds, underscoring their lack of confidence in buying long-term bonds.

Frances Cheung, a strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, says the changing composition of Indonesian bond portfolios is symptomatic of a broader change in Asian debt holdings by foreign investors as money markets get jittery.

"We are seeing increased evidence of foreigners shortening duration and getting ready to pull money out in case the euro zone situation gets worse across Asia. And Indonesia is no exception," said Cheung.

Asia has been relatively sheltered from the euro zone crisis apart from a brief sell-off in September but the rising costs of obtaining dollar funds in funding markets coupled with the heavy presence of foreigners in some of the region's bond markets, particularly Indonesia, have kept market players worried.

PULLOUT RISKS

While foreign investor perception hasn't yet been shaken in a country which is on its way to securing an investment grade rating, the rupiah's weakness is eating away into whatever little returns bond investments have generated so far.

Given that most investments in Indonesia's high-yielding debt are on an unhedged basis -- enabling investors to benefit from currency gains as well as the yield to obtain equity-like returns - this is a ticking time bomb.

Over the last two years, Indonesian bonds in dollar adjusted terms have delivered 42 and 31 percent returns respectively, according to Thomson Reuters data, attracting a wide range of investors including leveraged funds in recent months.

But in 2011, the story began to turn sour.

After delivering more than 21 percent until October, total returns have fallen by 5 percent since then, raising concerns that funds who have suffered heavy losses elsewhere may look to take profits on one of the few winning trades this year.

Even that window to exit positions may be quickly closing, thanks to the rupiah's weakness.

Chia reckons the time for foreigners to hedge their bond holdings in Indonesia "may be up already due to the rising hedging FX costs" in the offshore derivatives markets.

Annualised implied FX yields derived from the rupiah non-deliverable forwards market, or the approximate cost of hedging, is already a punishing 7 percent for three months which is about 100 basis points more than 10-year bond's current yield.

That indicates that the rush to protect their bond holdings is pushing up hedging costs. Even then, NDF yields are a fraction of their peak levels in 2008.

"I don't think we are there in terms of full blown panic just yet," said Jonathan Cavenagh, a strategist at Westpac.

"But the fact that foreign investors are starting to lighten up on bond holdings once again is a concern."

BETTER VALUE ELSEWHERE

Still, the outlook is more positive than it was even three months ago, says Helmi Arman, chief economist at Citibank Indonesia, as some of the short-term funds may have been withdrawn in September's sell-off.

"There was shock in September. What stays are mostly real money. Fresh money was supposedly already pulled out in September," he said.

Indonesia is also unlikely to see a repeat of October 2008 when foreign investors exited in droves, pulling the rupiah down by 20 percent in a month and sent bond yields surging by as much as 10 percentage points in a week.

While markets have been better protected this time around thanks to the central bank's intervention in bonds and the rupiah -- its bond holdings quadrupled to nearly 13 trillion rupiah at the start from December from a month ago -- risks persist.

"Leveraged funds were higher before than they are now. But if the euro zone crisis still worsens, then the potential of outflows exists," Citi's Arman added.

Five-year Indonesian credit default swaps rose to a 1-1/2 month high of nearly 253 bps last week after scaling a post-2008 high of 290 bps in early October while the rupiah is trading at a 2 percent discount in offshore one-month forwards to the onshore level.

Ironically, the central bank's heavy intervention to keep yields low may be preventing investors from purchasing more Indonesian debt, prompting them to consider other markets in the region.

"Markets have been protected so far by the central bank's intervention but that can only go so far. Yields have been pushed very low because of BI and we see better relative value in some other markets like Korea," said Credit Agricole's Cheung.

(Writing by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan)