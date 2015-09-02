TOKYO, The value of share repurchases by cash-rich Japanese firms leaped more than fivefold in August from a year earlier in their drive to reward shareholders. More buybacks are in the pipeline as companies take advantage of a pullback in the market.

Hit by worries of a China-led global slowdown, the Nikkei share average has fallen more than 13 percent from its 18 1/2-year high in late June. The broader Topix is off 14 percent from its eight-year peak last month. Taking advantage of the declines, bellwether Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp and SoftBank Group Corp, as well as small caps like Rhythm Watch Co and OptoElectronics Co, last month unveiled plans to buy back shares.

According to data compiled by JPMorgan, 75 companies in August announced share buybacks worth 338 billion yen ($2.82 billion), compared with 53 billion yen a year earlier. August is historically not a time to expect pledges to boost shareholder returns, as Japanese companies would only have released earnings for the first quarter of the fiscal year. But this year, companies big and the not so big are launching a campaign to win over shareholders, backed by robust profits and relatively cheap shares.

Because a share repurchase reduces the number of outstanding shares, it increases earnings per share and tends to elevate the market value of the remaining holdings. "I would expect over the next one to three weeks that we will see a significant uptick in terms of companies coming to market," said Patrick Rial, vice president of Japan equity research at JPMorgan.

So far in the calendar year, 496 companies have announced buybacks worth 3.596 trillion yen, moving closer to the 2014 value of 4.2 trillion yen. According to a Nomura Securities estimate, Tokyo-listed firms will likely buy 3.8 trillion yen of their own shares in the fiscal year that began on April 1. But, clouding the outlook, some analysts warn that China could still wreak havoc on earnings, offsetting shareholders' gains from the share buybacks. "Those with high exposure to China, and firms whose earnings rely on commodity prices, may be forced to slash their mid-term earnings forecasts," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

GRAPHIC: Monthly share buybacks: link.reuters.com/kan55w

(Editing by Ryan Woo)