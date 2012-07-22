TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to fall on Monday after U.S. and European stocks were hit by renewed fears that Spain may require a full-blown bailout as an indebted region requested financial aid.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,500 to 8,700 after the news from Spain dragged the euro to a more than 11-year low against the yen, making Japanese stocks more expensive and crimping exporters' revenues ahead of the earnings season.

Major companies will begin giving results for the April-June quarter from Wednesday. Companies that make parts for Apple such as Toshiba Corp (6502.T) will be in the spotlight before the hardware giant announces earnings later on Monday.

"Even if earnings are strong, if it doesn't look like companies are going to be able to expand profits in the future then it will be difficult to buy stocks simply on the basis that they look cheap," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.

Global share markets fell on Friday after the Spanish region of Valencia, which needs to pay 2.85 billion euros by the end of the year, asked Madrid for help, leaving investors more concerned about the stability of the country and its banks.

Smaller Murcia became the second region to request help from the central government on Sunday, while media reported another six regional governments could follow in Valencia's footsteps.

The Nikkei slid 1.4 percent on Friday to 8,669.87, with financial shares among the worst hit amid a broad sell-off.

The benchmark index has now lost more than 50 percent of its gains between June 4, when it struck a six-month low, and a two-month high on July 4 of 9,136.02.

Much of that month-long rally was powered by domestically oriented stocks as investors cut their exposure to exporters on concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and slowing growth in the U.S, China and emerging nations.

Market watchers are now worried that many of the defensive stocks that were singled out have now become overheated, while food companies such as Kikkoman Corp (2801.T) and Ajinomoto Corp (2802.T) could come under pressure as global grain and soy prices soar, according to Rakuten Securities' Doshida.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,610, down 0.7 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,670.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD (4502.T)

The European Medicines Agency said on Friday that an expert committee had recommended approval of Adcetris, a new blood cancer drug from Takeda. Recommendations for drug approvals by the EMA are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.

-IDEMITSU KOSAN CO (5019.T)

Idemitsu Kosan said on Friday that its Australian Boggabri coal mine has been given approval to extend its mining licence to 2033, while other firms have cut operations there due to sliding thermal coal prices.

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Pullin)