Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
TOKYO The Nikkei average climbed to a near five-year high on Monday, with exporters taking the lead as the yen softened broadly after the Group of 20 nations stopped short of criticising Japan's radical monetary expansionary policies.
The Nikkei .N225 rose 1.9 percent to 13,562.78 after trading as high as 13,577.81, its highest since July 2008, while the broader Topix .TOPX index advanced 1.9 percent to 1,148.02.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.