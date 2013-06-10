TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded sharply on Monday and moved further away from bear territory it reached last week, as a set of upbeat economic data highlighted the early benefits of the government's aggressive stimulus policies.

The market was also buoyed by short-covering on exporters after the yen pulled back from a two-month high against the dollar.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 3.2 percent to 13,286.71 in mid-morning trade.

Exporters advanced, with Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) gaining 4.9 percent, Honda Motor Co (7267.T) rising 3.2 percent and Sony Corp (6758.T) adding 3.4 percent.

Recently battered financials also gained, with Nomura Holdings (8604.T) adding 6.3 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T) rising 4.9 percent and Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) adding 4.3 percent.

Investors were buoyed by data that showed the world's third-biggest economy grew 1.0 percent in the first quarter, revised up slightly from a preliminary estimate, underscoring a steady recovery driven by a pickup in global growth and sweeping stimulus by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Other data also showed Japan's current account surplus doubled in April from a year earlier, and bank lending posted its biggest annual rise in over three years, adding to the recent evidence that the government's policies to stimulate growth are paying early dividends.

"The market seems to have hit the bottom for the time being," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities. "If the index ends above its 75-day moving average today, it will likely show stable recovery over time."

The U.S. dollar rose on Friday on resilient U.S. jobs data, while Wall Street rallied as investors came round to the view that the Federal Reserve would need to see firm evidence of economic strength before scaling back its massive bond-buying program.

The Topix .TOPX added 3.8 percent to 1,097.34.

Hirano also said that investors expect the Bank Of Japan, which is holding a two-day meeting starting Monday, to decide on further measures to curb volatility in the market.

The Bank of Japan will consider taking further steps this week to curb volatility in the government bond market, sources said, as sudden spikes in yields threaten to undermine the bank's objective to drag the economy out of two decades of deflation.

Japanese equities tumbled over the past two weeks, with trading characterised by volatile price moves, as investors were spooked by worries over slowing growth in China, and uncertainty over whether the Fed would roll back its stimulus this year.

The Nikkei dropped as low as 12,548.20 on Friday during intraday trade, which marked a 21 percent slide from a 5-1/2 year peak hit on May 23, leaving the index in bear market territory.

"After the index rises to around 13,300, buying may slow down, but sentiment should stay positive throughout the day," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department's data showed job gains of 175,000 in May, slightly above the economists' forecast. But the unemployment rate increased to 7.6 percent from 7.5 percent in April, easing concerns that the Fed may be reducing its stimulus in the near future, boosting U.S. stocks.

Miura also said the mood has improved since the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said after Friday's closing bell that it would lift its weighting in foreign and domestic stocks.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)