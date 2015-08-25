An employee of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) works at the bourse in Tokyo August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Turnover of Japan's main board hit the highest level since last November on Tuesday as Tokyo stocks plummeted, rallied and then tumbled again in a highly volatile session as fears about China's economy continued to spook investors.

Turnover of the broader Topix .TOPX hit 4.92 trillion yen($41.33 billion), the highest level since Nov. 4, 2014.

Tuesday's see-saw trading followed a brutal Monday session in which the Nikkei share average .N225 posted the biggest daily drop in more than two years.

The Nikkei dropped 4.0 percent to 17,806.70.

The Topix .TOPX fell 3.3 percent to 1,432.65 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 .JPXNK400 shed 3.4 percent to 12,910.11.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Anand Basu)