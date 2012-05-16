SEOUL The South Korean won extended losses and posted a six-day losing streak on Wednesday while Seoul shares saw their worst day of the year as investors continued to bail out of risk assets on worries about the euro zone.

The won ended the domestic session at 1,165.7 against the dollar, extending losses to 1.01 percent, compared to Tuesday's close of 1,154.1. The close was its lowest level since January 9 and marked its biggest daily fall since mid-December.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 3.08 percent in its worst trading day of the year as foreign investors dumped local stocks for an 11th day.

"The situation outside the country is extremely bad right now," said a local bank dealer. "It's only a matter of time; there's nothing to keep the won from going below 1,200."

Market players said they spotted smoothing operations by foreign exchange authorities around 1,164-1,165, which could not be confirmed.

Another trader at a foreign bank said there was a high chance of a market-moving comment from the government soon to attempt to quell the won's volatility.

The won like most of its Asian peers has sagged against the dollar since a Greek political impasse that has kept the country from forming a single government and has it facing yet another parliamentary election.

Local bonds inched up, tracing U.S. treasuries, but gains were capped as investors avoided won assets, with June futures on three-year treasury bonds rising 0.03 points to 104.48.

The yield on benchmark 5-year treasury bonds fell 1 basis point to 3.49 percent.

Vice Finance Minister Shin Je-yoon will preside over a government meeting early on Thursday to discuss the recent selloff in South Korean markets.

(Additional reporting by Lee Kyungho; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)