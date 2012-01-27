NEW YORK U.S. money funds remain cautious about lending to banks in the troubled euro zone even as liquidity in the region improves and as signs emerge that some investors may be taking small steps back into the region.

U.S. investors dramatically pared back loans to Europe in the second half of last year on fears that debt losses would spread to core countries including France, where banks hold a large amount of bonds from troubled nations including Greece.

So far this year markets have struck a more optimistic tone and bank funding pressures have eased, in part as cheap European Central Bank loans improved liquidity and aided banks and countries in the region in refinancing large debt maturities.

The potential for a renewed crisis of confidence, however, is keeping many investors at bay.

"It strikes me that for every reason to be optimistic there is a reason to be pessimistic in the longer run," said David Sylvester, head of money funds at Wells Capital Management, which manages $145 billion (110.5 billion punds) in assets.

"I would continue to be cautious until we see a bit more progress towards a real solution to the sovereign debt issues that continue to plague that region," he added. "We're not going to lead the charge back."

The U.S. money fund industry is estimated to have assets of around $1.44 trillion and its pullback from Europe last year caused significant strains for banks, leaving some reliant on central bank funding. Their return to the region would signal a resumption of normal market conditions.

The 10 largest U.S. prime money market funds continued to pare back exposures to euro zone banks in December, cutting loans by 16 percent in the month, to only 10 percent of their holdings, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

The funds cut lending to Europe by 72 percent from May through year-end, and decreased lending to France by 94 percent in that timeframe, Fitch said.

They now hold 31.7 percent of their approximately $644 billion in assets in European loans, of which only 1.1 percent is to France.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic: U.S. money funds reduce European bank loans:

link.reuters.com/zaj36s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

That negative trend may be starting to turn, based on recent commercial paper data from the Federal Reserve.

Commercial paper loans to the foreign banks increased by $2.7 billion in the latest week, the third consecutive week of gains, to $135.9 billion, the highest level since June.

Traders also cite anecdotal evidence that some investors are tentatively stepping back in, and are willing to lend at longer tenors.

Fitch data also shows that U.S. money funds increased commercial paper lending to Europe in December, though the gains failed to offset the reduction in repo, certificates of deposit and other loans.

Lending was also concentrated in the safest countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Britain, Switzerland and Nordic countries, at the expense of peripheral Europe and France.

"The year has started off better than late last year, but we had near Armageddon pricing going on at the end of last year," said Bret Barker, a portfolio manager at Los Angeles-based TCW Asset Management, which manages $118 billion.

TCW reduced its exposure to European banks in the second half of last year and has been so far been reluctant to ramp it back up. "This is a long process," said Barker.

GREECE, ECONOMIC RISKS SEEN KEY

For investors who remain sceptical over the region, Greece and the potential for an economic downturn are viewed as key risks.

Greece has so far failed to reach an agreement with its bond holders to restructure its debt and avoid a disorderly default. Portugal's bond yields have also spiked to a euro-era high as fears grow the country will be next to undertake a costly debt swap.

"The Greeks are a canary in the coalmine," said Wells' Sylvester. "If Greece receives some sort of accommodation you have to wonder whether or not the Portuguese or the Irish will seek similar accommodations, and what about the Hungarians? It goes on and on."

As governments cut back on spending to pay down their burgeoning debt loads there are also fears that an already fragile economy will tip into recession.

"I really think what's crucial is that we don't go into a recession," said Deborah Cunningham, chief investment officer of money markets at Federated Investors, which oversees $352 billion in assets. In that scenario, "all bets are off."

Federated shortened the duration of its European loans but has continued to lend to core regions including to large French banks. The fund manager may lengthen loan durations on further improvement, Cunningham said, though she noted that "it's a drawn-out process, it certainly doesn't happen overnight."

Cunningham added that she is encouraged by the better tone of markets so far this year. "It seems as though a lot of things have turned towards the positive."

(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)