LONDON Secured European interbank lending has shrunk sharply since banks snapped up nearly 1 trillion euros from the European Central Bank, cutting their reliance on the market, a survey showed on Monday.

The repurchase agreement market (repo) -- where banks commonly use government bonds as collateral to raise funds -- contracted year-on-year by 14.2 percent in the six months to June 30, according to the survey by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA).

The amount of business outstanding in the market fell to 5.647 billion euros by June 13 from 6.204 billion in December 2011, a 9.9 percent fall.

"Banks have reduced their reliance on funding from the repo market as a result of their access to generous LTRO (long-term refinancing operations)," ICMA said in a statement on the survey results.

The size of the market, however, remains well above the 4.633 billion euros recorded in a December 2008 survey, after the collapse of Lehman Brothers froze interbank lending.

The ECB pumped in around 1 trillion euros into the euro zone banking system in December and February to head off a potential credit crunch as the sovereign debt crisis further eroded banks' trust in lending to each other.

The latest ICMA survey also found that the share of German government bonds used as collateral dropped to 14.2 percent from 15.4 percent previously with investors preferring to hoard the low-risk debt.

The use of Spanish government bonds as collateral also shrank, driven by concerns over Spain's deteriorating credit rating as the highly-indebted country became the focus of the debt crisis.

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)