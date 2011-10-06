NEW YORK Short-term bank funding pressures eased on Thursday after European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet offered a new one-year liquidity program for European banks, though rates remained elevated.

The ECB said it will conduct two new tenders for 12-month and 13-month loans later this year, in a bid to ease funding pressures that have been roiling European and U.S. bank shares and borrowing rates.

U.S. dollar-based funding markets reacted positively, and the cost to swap euros to dollars in the foreign exchange market eased slightly, though remained relatively expensive.

"Today's ECB announcement is a step in the right direction and will be beneficial to banks that are having difficulty raising term funding," said Brian Smedley, U.S. rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.

"It should help to alleviate some funding market stresses since European banks will have access to one-year liquidity at an attractive rate," he added.

The three-month cost to swap euros into dollars fell by around three basis points on the news to around to minus 105 basis points. The rate remains significantly higher than in July, where it had traded below minus 40 basis points before fears over bank funding intensified.

The three-month dollar-FRA/OIS swap, which measures general risk aversion, also temporarily tightened by around two basis points but remained near its widest in 16 months. The three-month swap levels traded at around 30 basis points on Wednesday, its widest since July 2010.

"Unfortunately the most critical issues in Europe remain unresolved," Smedley said. "The biggest questions are how and when will Greece's unsustainable debt burden ultimately be dealt with, and what will be the spillover to other euro area sovereigns and to the banking system?"

The cost of insuring U.S. and European banks' longer-term unsecured bonds in the credit default swap market continued to decline after some reached post-crisis highs this week on fears over contagion from the region.

They nonetheless remained at elevated levels.

Morgan Stanley's five-year CDS costs dipped back below 500, dropping 44 basis points to 486 basis points, according to Markit. That means it would cost $486,000 (316,000 pounds) per year to insure $10 million in debt for five years.

Goldman Sachs' CDS costs also declined 16 basis points to 379 basis points, Markit data show.

FED STARTS TO TWIST

Short-term Treasury bills, meanwhile, backed up slightly as the Federal Reserve implemented the first of its sales of short-term debt as part of its "Operation Twist" program.

The Fed plans to sell around $400 billion in three-month to three-year notes and use the funds to buy longer-dated paper in a bid to lower long-term borrowing rates and stimulate the sluggish economy.

The U.S. central bank on Thursday sold $8.6 billion in notes maturing from January through July 2012.

Three-month Treasury bill yields, for example, doubled on Thursday but effectively stayed near zero at yields of 0.005 percent.

(Additional reporting by William James in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)