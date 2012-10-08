HONG KONG Global index provider FTSE and Cürex Group, a developer of intellectual property and technologies, added seven new offshore yuan (CNH) fixing benchmarks to the FTSE Cürex FX Index Series on Monday, in a move to widen the array of products available in the offshore market.

Besides the USD/CNH fixing that was published on June 12, the new CNH fixing rates include EUR/CNH, GBP/CNH, SGD/CNH, CNH/JPY, AUD/CNH, CNH/HKD and CAD/CNH.

Thomson Reuters already publishes the daily US/CNH fixing rate.

"We anticipate significant growth in offshore Chinese renminbi markets and support the development of financial products that promote transparent price discovery at venues where participants have equal access to sustainable liquidity," Bill Dale, Chairman and Chief Executive of Cürex Group said.

China has been stepping up efforts to promote the international trading and use of its currency with the aim to let the yuan become basically convertible in 2015, and finally a global reserve currency like the U.S. dollar.

Market players are also seeking opportunities in the CNH market. HSBC (0005.HK)(HSBA.L), a leading bank in the fledgling market, rolled out six new currency trading pairs tied to the CNH in May, comprising EUR/CNH, GBP/CNH, CNH/HKD, SGD/CNH, CAD/CNH and CNH/MXN.

With Beijing's support and more active participation, traders estimate the daily USD/CNH (spot and forward) trading volume is now at $4-$5 billion, eclipsing the USD/CNY non-deliverable forward (NDF) market.

FTSE Cürex fix rates will be executable at the Cürex FX Electronic Communications Network (ECN) marketplace that enables real-time Benchmark FIX trading and high-speed index data calculation for over-the-counter (OTC) markets.

