SINGAPORE Brent crude edged towards $125 (78.66 pounds) a barrel on Wednesday, rebounding from sharp losses a day earlier, as lower-than-expected U.S. crude stocks and a weaker dollar offset the prospect of top exporter Saudi Arabia ramping up supply.

Industry data showed an unexpected 1.4-million-barrel decline in crude stockpiles last week, but comments by the Saudi oil minister that the kingdom was prepared to meet any supply shortfall is expected to keep a lid on gains.

"The lower stocks is giving support to the market, but the Saudi comments will put a short-term cap on the oil price, and ease fears of supply issues emanating out of Iran," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst with OptionsXpress in Sydney.

Brent crude gained 56 cents to $124.68 (78.45 pounds) a barrel by 0254 British Time, after falling over a dollar in the previous session on the Saudi comments.

U.S. crude was up 76 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $106.83 (67.22 pounds). The benchmark plunged over 2 percent on Tuesday.

Oil prices also received a boost after the greenback fell 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies, making dollar-denominated commodities cheaper when purchased in other currencies. .DXY

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

PDF of Iran reports: link.reuters.com/duf27s

For a 24-hr technical outlook on Brent:

here

For a 24-hr technical outlook on WTI:

here

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

U.S. crude stockpiles fell 1.4 million barrels in the week to March 16, compared with analysts' expectations for an 2.4 million barrel build. <API/S>

Crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for the benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude, fell 194,000 barrels, the data showed.

The market will now await inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday for confirmation of the drawdown. <EIA/S>

SAUDI SUPPLY

Saudi Arabia sought to soothe fears about high oil prices, saying on Tuesday that world supplies were well in excess of demand and that crude at $125 (78.66 pounds) a barrel was not justified given the anaemic state of the world economy.

Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said the kingdom had met all its customers' requests for oil and stood ready to raise output to full capacity of 12.5 million barrels per day (bpd), if needed.

At over $124 (78.03 pounds) a barrel, Brent is trading just $23 (14.47 pounds) short of an all-time high, as tighter Western sanctions on Iran threaten to slow the country's exports.

The U.S. on Tuesday exempted Japan and 10 EU nations from financial sanctions because they have significantly cut purchases of Iranian crude oil, but left Iran's top customers China and India exposed to the possibility of such steps.

Supply disruptions from Iran and other producers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) have added a $10 (6.29 pounds)-$15 a barrel premium to oil prices, analysts at ANZ Bank said in a report.

"The rub is the risk premium can be washed out as quickly as it was built in if MENA concerns abate," the report said.

The bank forecasts Brent to rise 7.2 percent to an average of $119 (74.88 pounds) a barrel in 2012 over the previous year, while U.S. crude could gain 10.5 percent to an average of US$105 a barrel.

(Editing by Richard Pullin)