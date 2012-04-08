HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
SINGAPORE Crude oil futures fell more than $1 (63 pence) in early Asian trade on Monday, reversing most of the gains made on Thursday.
Front-month Brent crude was down $1.17 a barrel to $122.26 a barrel by 2240 GMT, after slipping as low as $122.17. It had settled at $123.43 per barrel, up $1.09, on Thursday.
U.S. oil traded $1.14 a barrel lower at $102.17 by 2231 GMT, after slipping as low as $102.03. The benchmark settled at $103.31 a barrel on Thursday, gaining $1.84.
Oil markets were closed on Friday due to Good Friday.
(Reporting By Manash Goswami; Editing by Dale Hudson and John Mair)
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his target for improving the country's weak public finances this year, potentially giving him a bit of room to ease the squeeze on spending in a budget plan next month.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.