SINGAPORE Crude oil futures fell more than $1 (63 pence) in early Asian trade on Monday, reversing most of the gains made on Thursday.

Front-month Brent crude was down $1.17 a barrel to $122.26 a barrel by 2240 GMT, after slipping as low as $122.17. It had settled at $123.43 per barrel, up $1.09, on Thursday.

U.S. oil traded $1.14 a barrel lower at $102.17 by 2231 GMT, after slipping as low as $102.03. The benchmark settled at $103.31 a barrel on Thursday, gaining $1.84.

Oil markets were closed on Friday due to Good Friday.

