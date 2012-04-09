NEW YORK Oil prices fell in light volume on Monday as revived talks on Iran's nuclear program eased fears of supply disruption and on ideas slowing U.S. jobs growth may lessen demand for fuel.

Negotiations between Iran and world powers over Tehran's disputed nuclear program will be held on April 14 in Istanbul. The resumption of talks, which collapsed more than a year ago, tempered worries about an immediate cut in supply or conflict.

After being closed on Good Friday, oil markets and Wall Street on Monday reacted to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report that showed job growth slowed to 120,000, well below expectations and the smallest increase since October.

Brent May crude fell 73 cents to $122.70 (77.13 pounds) a barrel by 1851 GMT (07.51 BST), having dropped as low as $121.02 (76.07 pounds) and tested below the 50-day moving average of $121.60 (76.44 pounds).

U.S. May crude lost 85 cents to settle at $102.46 (64.41 pounds) a barrel, after testing below the 100-day moving average of $101.61 (63.87 pounds) and recovering from a low of $100.81 (63.37 pounds).

U.S. RBOB gasoline futures slumped more than 4 cents, pressured by the bearish employment data. Heating oil futures declined by more than 2 cents.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude was little changed, hovering above $20 (12.57 pounds) a barrel.

Lacklustre trading was evident with some investors still on holiday. Total Brent and U.S. crude turnover, as well as volumes for U.S. RBOB gasoline and heating oil, were well below their 30-day averages.

"If there are some good vibrations from the Iranian talks, and they don't immediately break down, the markets will have hopes that the European Union may lighten the sanctions on Iran, at least on the insurance front," said Olivier Jakob from Petromatrix.

"At the moment, the sanctions are having a much stronger impact than anticipated, mostly through insurance, which could lead to a full interruption of Iranian oil flows," he added.

Tehran's ability to continue exporting oil is being hampered as maritime insurance companies around the world walk away from covering tankers carrying Iranian oil.

U.S. EMPLOYMENT GROWTH SLOWS

The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report released on Friday tempered recent optimism about the pace of economic expansion and the ability of the United States to bolster growth at a time when the euro zone is hampered by debt problems and China faces a slowdown.

U.S. stocks fell but pulled off their lows after the S&P 500 hit its lowest point in more than three weeks and the Dow Jones industrials index dipped below its 50-day average for the first time since December 20. .N]

The slowdown in U.S. jobs growth bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve could be spurred to ease monetary policy further.

"The disappointing jobs growth, while weighing on oil prices, may open the door for quantitative easing 3 and that would be supportive to oil," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at PFGBest Research in Chicago.

Investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech, scheduled for 7:15 p.m. EDT (2315 GMT) on Monday at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, for any indications about policy direction.

China's annual inflation rate jumped more than expected in March, but expectations that a cooling economy has eclipsed inflation as the government's pressing near-term worry were reinforced by surprisingly soft producer prices.

Maintenance and refiners' losses despite a recent fuel price hike will cause Chinese oil firms to trim crude oil throughput at major refineries to a 35-month low in April after a large cut in March, a Reuters poll on Monday showed.

IRAN'S DISPUTE OVER NUCLEAR PROGRAM

With another attempt at negotiations on tap this weekend, getting Iran to suspend high-level uranium enrichment and to close a nuclear facility built deep under a mountain near the holy city of Qom were "near-term priorities" for the United States and its allies, according to a senior U.S. official.

An EU embargo on importing Iranian oil is slated for July, while the United States is pressing major importers of Iranian oil in Asia to reduce purchases as well.

(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Dmitry Zhdannikov in London and Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, Sofina Mirza-Reid, David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)