NEW YORK Crude prices fell for a second day o n Tuesday as soft Chinese import data added to concerns about oil demand already sparked by a report last week showing slower U.S. job creation in March.

"An important point of the trade numbers is the softer overall import figure," Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said of the Chinese report. "That raises a question on the country's domestic activity and investment program and if economic activity has been softer than anticipated."

The revival of talks slated for Saturday among Iran and major powers about Tehran's nuclear program contributed to oil's pullback, though a report on Iran's state television network Press TV that Iran had cut oil exports to Spain and may halt sales to Germany and Italy initially lifted oil off lows.

Brent crude's premium to its U.S. counterpart narrowed and the spread fell below $20 a barrel. Analysts said Brent's price premium would evaporate more if the nuclear talks with Iran yielded results.

Adding to the pressure on the Brent/U.S. crude spread, Goldman Sachs o n Tuesday forecast prices for U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate would rise closer to those of Brent in the second half of the year.

Brent May crude fell $2.40 to $120.27 a barrel by 12:23 p.m. EDT (1623 GMT), having dropped to $120.03 after falling below the 50-day moving average of $121.84. Front-month Brent was last below $120 intraday on February 21.

The Brent May contract expires on Friday.

U.S. May crude lost $1.40 to $101.06 a barrel, dropping as low as $100.75 intraday after pushing below the 100-day moving average of $101.65.

The International Monetary Fund added to the chorus on slower growth, telling commodity exporters they should brace for lower prices given weak global economic activity.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration cut its 2012 world oil demand growth forecast by 170,000 barrels per day in a monthly report that also trimmed 2013 growth expectations and raised the forecast for non-OPEC oil output.

Pressure from concerns about soft economic growth extended beyond oil.

U.S. Treasury debt prices rose and pushed benchmark yields below 2 percent for the first time in more than four weeks as economic worries bolstered demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Major U.S. stock indexes fell 1 percent on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down a fifth straight session and pushing below its 50-day moving average for the first time since December 21.

FOCUS ON CHINA

China's exports grew by 8.9 percent year-on-year in March, compared with a consensus call for 7.2 percent, but below-forecast growth in imports pointed to tepid first-quarter domestic demand.

China's March crude imports eased from the previous month's record. But the volume rose 8.7 percent on the year to 5.55 million bpd, the third highest ever, data showed.

Chinese oil companies are expected to trim crude oil throughput at major refineries to a 35-month low in April after a large cut in March, a Reuters poll on Monday showed, suggesting China has been stockpiling.

(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Ikuko Kurahone in London and Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson and Alden Bentley)