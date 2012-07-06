NEW YORK Oil prices fell nearly 3 percent on Friday as a report showing tepid U.S. jobs growth in June reinforced concerns about a sluggish economy and demand for petroleum, and as expectations grew that Oslo will act to return Norway's striking oil workers to work.

An oil worker's strike in Norway and ongoing tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear program allowed Brent crude prices to stay on pace to gain about 1 percent for the week, with U.S. crude little changed from a week ago.

U.S. employers added only 80,000 jobs in June, fewer than expected by analysts, and the unemployment rate remained at 8.2 percent, fuelling fears Europe's debt crisis is shifting the U.S. economy into a lower gear.

"People were looking for something better, some indicator that may show we're crawling out of this trough," said Nigel Gault, chief U.S. economist at IHS Global Insight. "But everything here says we're still in it."

Brent August crude fell $2.54 to $98.18 a barrel by 11:50 a.m. EDT (1550 GMT), having slipped to $97.98 intraday.

A close above $97.80 will allow Brent to post a gain for the week.

U.S. August crude was down $2.60 at $84.62 a barrel, not far above an $84.26 intraday low and still within reach of last Friday's $84.96 close.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude was little changed near $13.54 a barrel as the Norway oil workers strike and the potential threat to supply from Middle East tensions provide more support to Brent.

Monetary easing by central banks in China, the euro zone and Britain on Thursday had underscored concerns about a fragile global economy that has muddied the demand outlook for commodities.

"The latest jobs data also underscores the weakness that has emerged in the global economy," said Gene McGillian of Tradition Energy, Stamford, Connecticut.

"With the economies of China and Europe also weakening, this spells lower global demand for energy."

The disappointing jobs report added support to hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will move to bolster a sputtering economy.

Adding to the bearish tone, the head of the International Monetary Fund voiced concern over the deterioration of the global economy, saying the IMF will downgrade some of its forecasts.

Additional pressure on dollar-denominated oil prices came from the weak dollar .DXY.

The euro slumped to a two-year low against the dollar on fears Europe's debt crisis is shifting the U.S. economy into low gear after the weak U.S. jobs report, stoking strong risk aversion and a flight to safe havens.

The downdraft from the disappointing job additions sent U.S. equities prices lower and put the S&P 500 index on track to post a weekly loss. .N

OSLO INTERVENES

Norway's government will wade into a dispute between offshore oil workers and employers over pensions - at a meeting on Friday - that has cut oil output by 13 percent and natural gas production by 4 percent and threatens to cut off exports.

Norway's oil industry upped the ante on Thursday, calling for a lockout from July 10.

That threat to North Sea production comes amid the start of the European Union's embargo on Iranian oil that started on July 1, as part of the West's effort to hem in Tehran's disputed nuclear ambitions.

(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Peg Mackey in London and Ramya Venugopal, Luke Pachymuthu and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Marguerita Choy)