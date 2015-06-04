Pump Jacks are seen at sunrise near Bakersfield, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

SINGAPORE Oil prices edged up on Thursday as strong global fuel demand and a sliding dollar overshadowed a large crude glut that had helped pull down the market by 3 percent in the previous session.

Front-month Brent futures LCOc1 were up 15 cents from their last settlement to $63.95 a barrel by 0121 GMT on Thursday. U.S. crude futures CLc1 added one cent to $59.65 a barrel.

The higher prices reflected support for Brent from firm global fuel demand, even in debt-shaken Europe.

Goldman Sachs said that Europe's high diesel consumption was a risk to the bank's bearish Brent outlook of $58 per barrel for 2015 and $62 for next year.

European diesel demand grew 7.2 percent, or 420,000 barrels per day, in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period of 2014, buoying Brent prices according to Goldman.

"EU diesel strength is a risk to our bearish Brent view," the bank said.

"We examine whether such strong fundamentals will endure, as this has ramifications for our outlook for Brent, as diesel constitutes 45 percent of Europe's products output and 43 percent of its demand," it added.

Goldman said that it expected demand to grow by 220,000 barrels per day, or 3.5 percent, for the rest of 2015, "with full-year growth at 270,000 barrels per day, among the strongest in 30 years."

Asian fuel demand is also strong, driven by China where car sales remain strong at around two million a month despite slowing economic growth.

In North America, the peak demand summer driving season is underway and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a 1.95 million barrel fall in crude inventories for last week.

But Thursday's increases followed a session on Wednesday that saw prices fall by almost 3 percent ahead of Friday's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries which is expected to reject calls for output cuts and continue to produce about 2 million barrels per day above demand, adding to a global glut in crude that has left millions of barrels stored on tankers without a buyer.

