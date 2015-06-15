A pickup truck bears the words ''I (heart) OIL'' written in dirt in Williston, North Dakota November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

NEW YORK Crude oil fell in volatile trading on Monday as the Greek debt crisis raised concerns about demand for petroleum in Europe and as the U.N. started talks to try to bring peace to Yemen, where OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia is involved in a civil war.

Expiring front-month July Brent was down $1.52 at $62.35 a barrel at 1:41 p.m. EDT (1741 GMT).

August Brent was off 54 cents at $64.10, with losses more in line with the rest of the complex.

U.S. July crude was down 46 cents at $59.50, having swung from $58.73 to $59.98.

The spread between Brent and U.S. crude was as little as $2.65 a barrel intraday on Monday, the narrowest since January and having narrowed from more than $7 a month ago and more than $8 in April.

Brent has fallen from a high above $66 last week and appeared to be settling in a range between $60 and $65, said Carsten Fritsch, senior oil and commodities analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Global stock markets fell on Monday after talks between Greece and its creditors collapsed on Sunday.

The euro recovered from earlier weakness. The dollar's intraday strength had weighed on oil futures, making dollar-denominated commodities like oil more expensive for consumers using other currencies.

United Nations chief Ban Ki-moon launched Yemen peace talks in Geneva with a call for a humanitarian truce after warplanes from a Saudi-led Arab coalition pounded the capital Sanaa.

"Weak U.S. data didn't help the outlook for oil," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

U.S. industrial production unexpectedly fell in May, according to data released on Monday, as a strong dollar and energy spending cuts weighed on manufacturing and mining output.

Oil futures also felt pressure from concerns about surplus supply with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumping about 2 million barrels per day (bpd) more than needed, according to most industry estimates.

Output is increasing in Libya, where production has been constrained by civil war.

Production has risen in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, and a deal on Iran's nuclear programme could lead to sanctions being lifted, allowing Tehran to increase exports.

"Sentiment this morning gets a bearish touch from negative equities, a dollar to the strong side, Greek concerns and news of some increase in Libya oil production," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets in Oslo.

