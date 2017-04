A petro-industrial factory is reflected in a traffic mirror in Kawasaki near Tokyo December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

TOKYO Oil prices slumped in early Asian trade on Monday after Greeks rejected conditions of a rescue package from creditors on Sunday, throwing the future of the country's euro zone membership into further doubt.

U.S. crude went into freefall after the resounding vote, falling more than $2 to $54.81 at 0828 Tokyo time. Brent was down more than 1 percent at $59.60.

